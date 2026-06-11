https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/russian-troops-liberate-village-of-roskoshnoe-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124296835.html

Russian Troops Liberate Village of Roskoshnoe in Donetsk People's Republic

Russian Troops Liberate Village of Roskoshnoe in Donetsk People's Republic

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Roskoshnoe in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-06-11T09:34+0000

2026-06-11T09:34+0000

2026-06-11T09:34+0000

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"As a result of decisive actions, units of the Yug battlegroup liberated the village of Roskoshnoe in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian armed forces have also taken control of the settlement of Okhrimovka in the Kharkov region, the ministry added.The liberation of Roskoshnoe and Okhrimovka settlements demonstrates successful operational gains by degrading Ukraine’s defensive lines and logistical networks, while the simultaneous infliction of over 1,200 casualties across multiple battlegroups highlights Russia’s ability to erode Ukrainian manpower and material resources in a coordinated manner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/russia-shoots-down-ukraines-four-long-range-flamingo-cruise-missiles-766-uavs-1124292265.html

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