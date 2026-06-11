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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russian Troops Liberate Village of Roskoshnoe in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Troops Liberate Village of Roskoshnoe in Donetsk People's Republic
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Roskoshnoe in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-06-11T09:34+0000
2026-06-11T09:34+0000
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"As a result of decisive actions, units of the Yug battlegroup liberated the village of Roskoshnoe in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian armed forces have also taken control of the settlement of Okhrimovka in the Kharkov region, the ministry added.The liberation of Roskoshnoe and Okhrimovka settlements demonstrates successful operational gains by degrading Ukraine’s defensive lines and logistical networks, while the simultaneous infliction of over 1,200 casualties across multiple battlegroups highlights Russia’s ability to erode Ukrainian manpower and material resources in a coordinated manner.
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Russian Troops Liberate Village of Roskoshnoe in Donetsk People's Republic

09:34 GMT 11.06.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher at Ukrainian positions amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher at Ukrainian positions amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Roskoshnoe in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"As a result of decisive actions, units of the Yug battlegroup liberated the village of Roskoshnoe in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian armed forces have also taken control of the settlement of Okhrimovka in the Kharkov region, the ministry added.
Ukraine lost over 310 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup, over 205 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 315 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup, over 120 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 50 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russia carried out strikes that damages the ammunition and fuel depots, transport and energy infrastructure facilities used by the armed forces of Ukraine
Combat operations of the Grad MLRS of the Tsebtr Battlegroup - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Shoots Down Four Ukrainian Long-Range Flamingo Cruise Missiles and 766 UAVs
Yesterday, 09:41 GMT
The liberation of Roskoshnoe and Okhrimovka settlements demonstrates successful operational gains by degrading Ukraine’s defensive lines and logistical networks, while the simultaneous infliction of over 1,200 casualties across multiple battlegroups highlights Russia’s ability to erode Ukrainian manpower and material resources in a coordinated manner.
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