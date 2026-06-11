https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/russian-troops-liberate-village-of-roskoshnoe-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124296835.html
Russian Troops Liberate Village of Roskoshnoe in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Troops Liberate Village of Roskoshnoe in Donetsk People's Republic
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Roskoshnoe in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-06-11T09:34+0000
2026-06-11T09:34+0000
2026-06-11T09:34+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
donetsk
kharkov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119721900_0:188:2975:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_3c85395787b23badb3df82ed201c5c66.jpg
"As a result of decisive actions, units of the Yug battlegroup liberated the village of Roskoshnoe in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian armed forces have also taken control of the settlement of Okhrimovka in the Kharkov region, the ministry added.The liberation of Roskoshnoe and Okhrimovka settlements demonstrates successful operational gains by degrading Ukraine’s defensive lines and logistical networks, while the simultaneous infliction of over 1,200 casualties across multiple battlegroups highlights Russia’s ability to erode Ukrainian manpower and material resources in a coordinated manner.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/russia-shoots-down-ukraines-four-long-range-flamingo-cruise-missiles-766-uavs-1124292265.html
russia
ukraine
donetsk
kharkov
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119721900_122:0:2851:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_346717553e2b79e7765b17fd86f00699.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, donetsk, kharkov
russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, donetsk, kharkov
Russian Troops Liberate Village of Roskoshnoe in Donetsk People's Republic
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Roskoshnoe in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"As a result of decisive actions, units of the Yug battlegroup liberated the village of Roskoshnoe in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian armed forces have also taken control of the settlement of Okhrimovka in the Kharkov region, the ministry added.
Ukraine lost over 310 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
, over 205 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup
, over 315 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup
, over 120 by the Yug battlegroup
, and up to 50 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russia carried out strikes that damages the ammunition and fuel depots, transport and energy infrastructure facilities used by the armed forces of Ukraine
The liberation of Roskoshnoe and Okhrimovka settlements demonstrates successful operational gains by degrading Ukraine’s defensive lines and logistical networks, while the simultaneous infliction of over 1,200 casualties across multiple battlegroups highlights Russia’s ability to erode Ukrainian manpower and material resources in a coordinated manner.