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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
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'The Game Isn’t Over': Iranian Filmmaker Says US Misjudged Iran’s Resolve
'The Game Isn’t Over': Iranian Filmmaker Says US Misjudged Iran’s Resolve
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The United States has underestimated the resilience of the Iranian people, counting on their weakness after military strikes, prominent Iranian writer and film director, Habid Ahmadzadeh, told RIA Novosti.
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“When the US attacked Iran, it assumed the Iranian nation was a losing team in the locker room even before they took the first step onto the field. Now, instead of the usual ninety minutes, the game continues much longer,” Ahmadzadeh said, using football terminology ahead of the FIFA World Cup in the United States, where the Iranian team will participate. Ahmadzadeh pointed out that the Americans are “stuck in the swampy terrain” of the Strait of Hormuz. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
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'The Game Isn’t Over': Iranian Filmmaker Says US Misjudged Iran’s Resolve

09:25 GMT 11.06.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiTwo women and a child holding an Iranian flag walk toward the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque to attend Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 20, 2026.
Two women and a child holding an Iranian flag walk toward the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque to attend Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 20, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has underestimated the resilience of the Iranian people, counting on their weakness after military strikes, prominent Iranian writer and film director, Habid Ahmadzadeh, told RIA Novosti.
When the US attacked Iran, it assumed the Iranian nation was a losing team in the locker room even before they took the first step onto the field. Now, instead of the usual ninety minutes, the game continues much longer,” Ahmadzadeh said, using football terminology ahead of the FIFA World Cup in the United States, where the Iranian team will participate.
Ahmadzadeh pointed out that the Americans are “stuck in the swampy terrain” of the Strait of Hormuz.

Habib Ahmadzadeh is a prominent Iranian filmmaker and writer, best known for his movies Night Bus and The Miracle of Bonasan. His books were translated into multiple languages, and he received several national and international awards for achievements in culture and peacemaking.

In this photo released by the Iranian Defense Ministry on May 25, 2023, Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location, Iran (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Launched Missile Strikes on US Fighter Jets at Air Base in Jordan - Reports
03:58 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
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