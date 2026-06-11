https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/the-game-isnt-over-iranian-filmmaker-says-us-misjudged-irans-resolve-1124296704.html

'The Game Isn’t Over': Iranian Filmmaker Says US Misjudged Iran’s Resolve

'The Game Isn’t Over': Iranian Filmmaker Says US Misjudged Iran’s Resolve

Sputnik International

The United States has underestimated the resilience of the Iranian people, counting on their weakness after military strikes, prominent Iranian writer and film director, Habid Ahmadzadeh, told RIA Novosti.

2026-06-11T09:25+0000

2026-06-11T09:25+0000

2026-06-11T09:25+0000

us-israel war on iran

iran

tehran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/18/1123886746_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f16c9e536e9b0e5df17d62e016ddba48.jpg

“When the US attacked Iran, it assumed the Iranian nation was a losing team in the locker room even before they took the first step onto the field. Now, instead of the usual ninety minutes, the game continues much longer,” Ahmadzadeh said, using football terminology ahead of the FIFA World Cup in the United States, where the Iranian team will participate. Ahmadzadeh pointed out that the Americans are “stuck in the swampy terrain” of the Strait of Hormuz. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/iran-launched-missile-strikes-on-us-fighter-jets-at-air-base-in-jordan---reports-1124295745.html

iran

tehran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, tehran