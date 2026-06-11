https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/trump-cancels-strikes-on-iran-scheduled-for-this-evening-1124298982.html

Trump Cancels Strikes on Iran Scheduled for This Evening

Trump Cancels Strikes on Iran Scheduled for This Evening

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he canceled strikes against Iran that were scheduled for this evening.

2026-06-11T18:14+0000

2026-06-11T18:14+0000

2026-06-11T18:14+0000

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"I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening," Trump wrote on Truth Social. The decision followed the fact that discussions with Iran have been elevated to the highest level of its leadership and approved, Trump added."The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized — Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly," Trump said on Truth Social.The announcement comes after The New York Post reported, citing sources, that Iran had finished developing a draft agreement with the United States and has handed it over to Washington through Qatari mediators."The text of the agreement was completed and finalized on Wednesday evening. Doha has been in contact with both Iran and the United States to facilitate the agreement," the person familiar with negotiations was quoted as saying.A US source has confirmed the draft had been submitted. If approved, the project will serve as the basis for work on the memorandum of understanding, the report said.Pakistan has been overseeing the communication between the two countries all along, it added.Earlier in the day, Al Hadath reported, citing a diplomatic source, that the Iranian authorities have provided the Pakistani Interior Minister with a new response to the US proposals. The person said the mediators represented by Pakistan and Qatar have redoubled their efforts over the past hours to reach a peace agreement.On Wednesday, Trump accused Iran of stalling peace talks and threatened a large-scale attack. The US Central Command later said it had launched strikes on Iran. Tehran retaliated with strikes on US bases.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/trump-claims-us-could-take-over-iran-entirely-but-does-not-want-boots-on-ground-1124297965.html

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