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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/trump-cancels-strikes-on-iran-scheduled-for-this-evening-1124298982.html
Trump Cancels Strikes on Iran Scheduled for This Evening
Trump Cancels Strikes on Iran Scheduled for This Evening
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he canceled strikes against Iran that were scheduled for this evening.
2026-06-11T18:14+0000
2026-06-11T18:14+0000
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"I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening," Trump wrote on Truth Social. The decision followed the fact that discussions with Iran have been elevated to the highest level of its leadership and approved, Trump added."The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized — Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly," Trump said on Truth Social.The announcement comes after The New York Post reported, citing sources, that Iran had finished developing a draft agreement with the United States and has handed it over to Washington through Qatari mediators."The text of the agreement was completed and finalized on Wednesday evening. Doha has been in contact with both Iran and the United States to facilitate the agreement," the person familiar with negotiations was quoted as saying.A US source has confirmed the draft had been submitted. If approved, the project will serve as the basis for work on the memorandum of understanding, the report said.Pakistan has been overseeing the communication between the two countries all along, it added.Earlier in the day, Al Hadath reported, citing a diplomatic source, that the Iranian authorities have provided the Pakistani Interior Minister with a new response to the US proposals. The person said the mediators represented by Pakistan and Qatar have redoubled their efforts over the past hours to reach a peace agreement.On Wednesday, Trump accused Iran of stalling peace talks and threatened a large-scale attack. The US Central Command later said it had launched strikes on Iran. Tehran retaliated with strikes on US bases.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/trump-claims-us-could-take-over-iran-entirely-but-does-not-want-boots-on-ground-1124297965.html
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Trump Cancels Strikes on Iran Scheduled for This Evening

18:14 GMT 11.06.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla
President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he canceled strikes against Iran that were scheduled for this evening.
"I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The decision followed the fact that discussions with Iran have been elevated to the highest level of its leadership and approved, Trump added.
"The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized — Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly," Trump said on Truth Social.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after speaking to troops via video from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Claims US Could Take Over Iran Entirely, But Does Not Want Boots on Ground
13:26 GMT
The announcement comes after The New York Post reported, citing sources, that Iran had finished developing a draft agreement with the United States and has handed it over to Washington through Qatari mediators.
"The text of the agreement was completed and finalized on Wednesday evening. Doha has been in contact with both Iran and the United States to facilitate the agreement," the person familiar with negotiations was quoted as saying.
A US source has confirmed the draft had been submitted. If approved, the project will serve as the basis for work on the memorandum of understanding, the report said.
Pakistan has been overseeing the communication between the two countries all along, it added.
Earlier in the day, Al Hadath reported, citing a diplomatic source, that the Iranian authorities have provided the Pakistani Interior Minister with a new response to the US proposals. The person said the mediators represented by Pakistan and Qatar have redoubled their efforts over the past hours to reach a peace agreement.
On Wednesday, Trump accused Iran of stalling peace talks and threatened a large-scale attack. The US Central Command later said it had launched strikes on Iran. Tehran retaliated with strikes on US bases.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
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