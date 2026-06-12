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Ancestors' Military Feats Will Always Serve as Example – Putin
Ancestors' Military Feats Will Always Serve as Example – Putin
Sputnik International
The historical resilience and martial feats of ancestors for the glory of the Fatherland stand as an enduring source of inspiration, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a congratulatory message to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on Russia Day on Friday.
2026-06-12T10:09+0000
2026-06-12T10:09+0000
2026-06-12T10:09+0000
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"Your Holiness! I congratulate you on Russia Day. Love for our country, pride in its history and great culture, and loyalty to patriotic duty unite our multinational people. I am confident that the labor achievements and military feats of our ancestors, their resilience and selflessness for the glory of the Fatherland will always serve as a bright, inspiring example for us and for future generations," Putin said. The president also wished Patriarch Kirill success and good health.
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Ancestors' Military Feats Will Always Serve as Example – Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The historical resilience and martial feats of ancestors for the glory of the Fatherland stand as an enduring source of inspiration, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a congratulatory message to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on Russia Day on Friday.
"Your Holiness! I congratulate you on Russia Day. Love for our country, pride in its history and great culture, and loyalty to patriotic duty unite our multinational people. I am confident that the labor achievements and military feats of our ancestors, their resilience and selflessness for the glory of the Fatherland will always serve as a bright, inspiring example for us and for future generations," Putin said.
The president also wished Patriarch Kirill success and good health.