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Ancestors' Military Feats Will Always Serve as Example – Putin
Ancestors' Military Feats Will Always Serve as Example – Putin
Sputnik International
The historical resilience and martial feats of ancestors for the glory of the Fatherland stand as an enduring source of inspiration, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a congratulatory message to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on Russia Day on Friday.
2026-06-12T10:09+0000
2026-06-12T10:09+0000
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"Your Holiness! I congratulate you on Russia Day. Love for our country, pride in its history and great culture, and loyalty to patriotic duty unite our multinational people. I am confident that the labor achievements and military feats of our ancestors, their resilience and selflessness for the glory of the Fatherland will always serve as a bright, inspiring example for us and for future generations," Putin said. The president also wished Patriarch Kirill success and good health.
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Ancestors' Military Feats Will Always Serve as Example – Putin

10:09 GMT 12.06.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the XXVIII St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the XXVIII St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The historical resilience and martial feats of ancestors for the glory of the Fatherland stand as an enduring source of inspiration, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a congratulatory message to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on Russia Day on Friday.
"Your Holiness! I congratulate you on Russia Day. Love for our country, pride in its history and great culture, and loyalty to patriotic duty unite our multinational people. I am confident that the labor achievements and military feats of our ancestors, their resilience and selflessness for the glory of the Fatherland will always serve as a bright, inspiring example for us and for future generations," Putin said.
The president also wished Patriarch Kirill success and good health.
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2026
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6 June, 10:47 GMT
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