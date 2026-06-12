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Finland Will Not Become Nuclear Power, But Will Take Part in NATO Planning - President
Finland Will Not Become Nuclear Power, But Will Take Part in NATO Planning - President
Sputnik International
Finland will not become a nuclear power, but will take part in NATO nuclear planning, President Alexander Stubb said.
2026-06-12T10:04+0000
2026-06-12T10:04+0000
2026-06-12T10:04+0000
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"Finland will participate in NATO nuclear planning, but Finland will not become a nuclear power," Stubb told Yle, commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron's nuclear deterrence initiative. He added that Finland could discuss the initiative, "like Sweden, Norway, and Denmark."
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Finland Will Not Become Nuclear Power, But Will Take Part in NATO Planning - President
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Finland will not become a nuclear power, but will take part in NATO nuclear planning, President Alexander Stubb said.
"Finland will participate in NATO nuclear planning, but Finland will not become a nuclear power," Stubb told Yle, commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron's nuclear deterrence initiative.
He added that Finland could discuss the initiative, "like Sweden, Norway, and Denmark."
"But I also want to remind you that these are long-term projects, and it is about some kind of activity with France that will take place in about ten years," Stubb said.
Earlier, Macron announced that France was entering a period of "advanced nuclear deterrence." As part of the new approach, Paris will increase the number of nuclear warheads, and European countries will be able to take part in joint deterrence exercises. According to Macron, eight European countries will join France's "doctrine": Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.