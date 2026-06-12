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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/finland-will-not-become-nuclear-power-but-will-take-part-in-nato-planning---president-1124300325.html
Finland Will Not Become Nuclear Power, But Will Take Part in NATO Planning - President
Finland Will Not Become Nuclear Power, But Will Take Part in NATO Planning - President
Sputnik International
Finland will not become a nuclear power, but will take part in NATO nuclear planning, President Alexander Stubb said.
2026-06-12T10:04+0000
2026-06-12T10:04+0000
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"Finland will participate in NATO nuclear planning, but Finland will not become a nuclear power," Stubb told Yle, commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron's nuclear deterrence initiative. He added that Finland could discuss the initiative, "like Sweden, Norway, and Denmark."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/nato-commander-admits-russia-is-not-seeking-conflict-with-the-alliance-1124300077.html
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Finland Will Not Become Nuclear Power, But Will Take Part in NATO Planning - President

10:04 GMT 12.06.2026
© French NavyTest launch of a French M51 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), capable of carrying up to 10 nuclear warheads
Test launch of a French M51 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), capable of carrying up to 10 nuclear warheads - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2026
© French Navy
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Finland will not become a nuclear power, but will take part in NATO nuclear planning, President Alexander Stubb said.
"Finland will participate in NATO nuclear planning, but Finland will not become a nuclear power," Stubb told Yle, commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron's nuclear deterrence initiative.
He added that Finland could discuss the initiative, "like Sweden, Norway, and Denmark."
"But I also want to remind you that these are long-term projects, and it is about some kind of activity with France that will take place in about ten years," Stubb said.
The NATO-Russia Council in Brussels, Belgium - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2026
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Earlier, Macron announced that France was entering a period of "advanced nuclear deterrence." As part of the new approach, Paris will increase the number of nuclear warheads, and European countries will be able to take part in joint deterrence exercises. According to Macron, eight European countries will join France's "doctrine": Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

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