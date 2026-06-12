https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/finland-will-not-become-nuclear-power-but-will-take-part-in-nato-planning---president-1124300325.html

Finland Will Not Become Nuclear Power, But Will Take Part in NATO Planning - President

Finland Will Not Become Nuclear Power, But Will Take Part in NATO Planning - President

Sputnik International

Finland will not become a nuclear power, but will take part in NATO nuclear planning, President Alexander Stubb said.

2026-06-12T10:04+0000

2026-06-12T10:04+0000

2026-06-12T10:04+0000

world

alexander stubb

finland

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107959/80/1079598089_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_8c4a1cc6fd19f2a61398a19d1aa3862c.jpg

"Finland will participate in NATO nuclear planning, but Finland will not become a nuclear power," Stubb told Yle, commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron's nuclear deterrence initiative. He added that Finland could discuss the initiative, "like Sweden, Norway, and Denmark."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/nato-commander-admits-russia-is-not-seeking-conflict-with-the-alliance-1124300077.html

finland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

alexander stubb, finland, nato