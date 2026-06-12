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NATO Commander Admits Russia is Not Seeking Conflict With the Alliance
NATO Commander Admits Russia is Not Seeking Conflict With the Alliance
Sputnik International
Russia is not seeking conflict with NATO, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) Alexus Grinkevich said.
2026-06-12T09:40+0000
2026-06-12T09:40+0000
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"I’ve watched the intelligence very closely... Russia is not looking for a conflict... They do understand the term ‘defensive alliance’, and they do understand that we have a number of asymmetric advantages," Grinkevich was quoted by the Financial Times as saying on a panel at the ILA Berlin Air Show. Despite the EU's claims, Russia is not planning an attack on the Baltic States and "won’t take the risk on something like that," Grinkevich said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/nato-launches-scaled-down-exercise-in-baltic-sea-near-russian-border-1124254827.html
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NATO Commander Admits Russia is Not Seeking Conflict With the Alliance

09:40 GMT 12.06.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the mediabankThe NATO-Russia Council in Brussels, Belgium
The NATO-Russia Council in Brussels, Belgium - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is not seeking conflict with NATO, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) Alexus Grinkevich said.
"I’ve watched the intelligence very closely... Russia is not looking for a conflict... They do understand the term ‘defensive alliance’, and they do understand that we have a number of asymmetric advantages," Grinkevich was quoted by the Financial Times as saying on a panel at the ILA Berlin Air Show.
Despite the EU's claims, Russia is not planning an attack on the Baltic States and "won’t take the risk on something like that," Grinkevich said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously emphasized that Western politicians regularly frighten their populations with an imaginary Russian threat to distract attention from domestic problems, but "smart people understand perfectly well that this is a fake."

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