https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/nato-commander-admits-russia-is-not-seeking-conflict-with-the-alliance-1124300077.html

NATO Commander Admits Russia is Not Seeking Conflict With the Alliance

NATO Commander Admits Russia is Not Seeking Conflict With the Alliance

Sputnik International

Russia is not seeking conflict with NATO, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) Alexus Grinkevich said.

2026-06-12T09:40+0000

2026-06-12T09:40+0000

2026-06-12T09:40+0000

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"I’ve watched the intelligence very closely... Russia is not looking for a conflict... They do understand the term ‘defensive alliance’, and they do understand that we have a number of asymmetric advantages," Grinkevich was quoted by the Financial Times as saying on a panel at the ILA Berlin Air Show. Despite the EU's claims, Russia is not planning an attack on the Baltic States and "won’t take the risk on something like that," Grinkevich said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/nato-launches-scaled-down-exercise-in-baltic-sea-near-russian-border-1124254827.html

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