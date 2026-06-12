https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/iran-reveals-what-is--and-isnt--in-the-draft-us-peace-deal-1124302035.html

Iran Reveals What Is — and Isn’t — in the Draft US Peace Deal

Iran Reveals What Is — and Isn’t — in the Draft US Peace Deal

Sputnik International

The reported Iran-US ceasefire memorandum, based on Tehran's previously disclosed 14-point proposal, is nearing completion but still requires final approval by Iran's competent authorities, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported.

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According to the report, the draft follows Iran's proposed two-stage framework: first, a complete end to the war across all fronts; second, 60 days of negotiations on the nuclear issue. IRNA says the United States accepted this structure early in the process, while the text underwent repeated revisions amid deep mutual distrust.Iranian officials say every clause was carefully negotiated to eliminate loopholes and prevent future violations. Tehran also claims to have secured third-party guarantees to help ensure implementation if the agreement is signed.According to IRNA, the current framework preserves Iran's key red lines:The final text will not be made public until it receives formal approval from Iran, while all versions currently circulating in the media remain speculative, IRNA highlighted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/iran-says-us-deal-text-largely-ready-despite-contradictory-us-positions-1124300825.html

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