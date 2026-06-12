Iran Reveals What Is — and Isn’t — in the Draft US Peace Deal
12:33 GMT 12.06.2026 (Updated: 12:40 GMT 12.06.2026)
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The reported Iran-US ceasefire memorandum, based on Tehran's previously disclosed 14-point proposal, is nearing completion but still requires final approval by Iran's competent authorities, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported.
According to the report, the draft follows Iran's proposed two-stage framework: first, a complete end to the war across all fronts; second, 60 days of negotiations on the nuclear issue. IRNA says the United States accepted this structure early in the process, while the text underwent repeated revisions amid deep mutual distrust.
Iranian officials say every clause was carefully negotiated to eliminate loopholes and prevent future violations. Tehran also claims to have secured third-party guarantees to help ensure implementation if the agreement is signed.
According to IRNA, the current framework preserves Iran's key red lines:
1.Nuclear program: Iran makes no new commitments under the ceasefire. Nuclear talks would begin only after the agreement takes effect, with Tehran maintaining its right to enrichment and retaining its enriched uranium pending a final accord.
2.Strait of Hormuz: The agreement provides for normal navigation after the war but gives the US no role in the future management of the waterway, which would remain a regional matter between Iran and Oman.
3.End of the war: The draft calls for a definitive end to fighting on all fronts, including Lebanon, rather than extending existing ceasefires.
4.Frozen assets: A mechanism would allow the phased release of Iran's blocked funds, with part expected to be unlocked immediately after signing.
5.War compensation: The framework includes a mechanism to seek compensation for damage caused by US and Israeli strikes, with details to be negotiated during the 60-day talks.
6.Sanctions: Comprehensive sanctions relief would be one of the three core issues in the follow-up negotiations.
7.Future talks: Negotiations would focus exclusively on Iran's peaceful nuclear program, sanctions relief and compensation for war damages. No other issues — including Iran's missile program or support for regional allies — would be on the agenda.
The final text will not be made public until it receives formal approval from Iran, while all versions currently circulating in the media remain speculative, IRNA highlighted.