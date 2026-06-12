https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/iran-says-us-deal-text-largely-ready-despite-contradictory-us-positions-1124300825.html
Iran Says US deal Text Largely Ready Despite 'Contradictory' US Positions
Iran Says US deal Text Largely Ready Despite 'Contradictory' US Positions
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that the text of the memorandum of understanding with the United States has been agreed upon on its main points.
2026-06-12T10:27+0000
2026-06-12T10:27+0000
2026-06-12T10:27+0000
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On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that final points of the peace agreement between the United States and Iran were agreed upon by all involved parties, including Israel, and that the deal could be finalized over the next few days. At the same time, the Axios news portal reported, citing sources, that the Iranian side had already approved the agreement at a high level and it is awaiting approval by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.The United States and Iran may sign a memorandum of understanding early next week, paving the way for dialogue on a long-term agreement, CBS reported on Friday, citing informed sources.The signing of the memorandum would launch 60 days of negotiations to agree on details of a deal between the countries, with the possibility of extending the time period if needed.On Strait of HormuzFollowing a tanker incident, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy warned vessels against attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz, which had been previously closed, the Iranian satellite television channel Al-Alam reported.According to the report, the Iranian military earlier opened fire to prevent a tanker from passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The incident occurred off the coast of the city of Sirik in southern Iran.
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Iran Says US deal Text Largely Ready Despite 'Contradictory' US Positions
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that the text of the memorandum of understanding with the United States has been agreed upon on its main points.
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that final points of the peace agreement
between the United States and Iran were agreed upon by all involved parties, including Israel, and that the deal could be finalized over the next few days.
"Textually, the text has almost been finalized in its major parts. The problem is that the contradictory positions of the United States have always caused turbulence and disruption in this process," Baghaei was quoted as saying by the Press TV broadcaster on Thursday night.
At the same time, the Axios news portal reported, citing sources, that the Iranian side had already approved the agreement at a high level and it is awaiting approval by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
The United States and Iran may sign a memorandum of understanding early next week, paving the way for dialogue on a long-term agreement, CBS reported on Friday, citing informed sources.
The signing of the memorandum would launch 60 days of negotiations to agree on details of a deal between the countries, with the possibility of extending the time period if needed.
Following a tanker incident, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy warned vessels against attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz, which had been previously closed, the Iranian satellite television channel Al-Alam reported.
"We continue to control the Strait of Hormuz and will act decisively against any vessel attempting to transit it," the report cited the IRGC command.
According to the report, the Iranian military earlier opened fire to prevent a tanker from passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The incident occurred off the coast of the city of Sirik in southern Iran.
Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) confirmed on Thursday that Iran had closed the Strait of Hormuz to shipping until further notice.