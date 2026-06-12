International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/iranian-media-publishes-14-point-iran-us-deal-draft-revealing-tehrans-key-conditions-1124301003.html
Iranian Media Publishes 14-Point Iran-US Deal Draft, Revealing Tehran’s Key Conditions
Iranian Media Publishes 14-Point Iran-US Deal Draft, Revealing Tehran’s Key Conditions
Sputnik International
A source close to Iran’s negotiating team has released new details of a reported 14-point draft memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, Mehr News Agency reports.
2026-06-12T10:29+0000
2026-06-12T10:29+0000
us-israel war on iran
iran
un security council (unsc)
lebanon
us
peace talks
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102539/76/1025397640_0:232:5081:3090_1920x0_80_0_0_b3c2c4f7f3465cc74bcc577d06757e36.jpg
According to the draft, the main points include:The final agreement would focus on enriched materials, sanctions relief and economic reconstruction, while Iran’s missile program and support for resistance groups are reportedly excluded from the agenda.As Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman earlier stated, the text still requires review and final approval by the relevant institutions in Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/trump-agrees-to-in-country-dilution-of-irans-enriched-uranium---reports-1124300190.html
iran
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102539/76/1025397640_326:0:4753:3320_1920x0_80_0_0_113cc1bf4a805a6713a37fb838104602.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, un security council (unsc), lebanon, us, peace talks, middle east
iran, un security council (unsc), lebanon, us, peace talks, middle east

Iranian Media Publishes 14-Point Iran-US Deal Draft, Revealing Tehran’s Key Conditions

10:29 GMT 12.06.2026
© AP Photo / Carlos BarriaA staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc.
A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2026
© AP Photo / Carlos Barria
Subscribe
A source close to Iran’s negotiating team has released new details of a reported 14-point draft memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, Mehr News Agency reports.
According to the draft, the main points include:
1.
An immediate and permanent halt to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon
2.
A US commitment not to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs and to respect its sovereignty
3.
The full lifting of the naval blockade within 30 days
4.
The withdrawal of US forces from areas around Iran
5.
The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days under Iranian arrangements
6.
Suspension of sanctions on Iranian oil, petrochemical products and derivatives, with full access to related financial resources
7.
Reconstruction plans worth at least $300 billion, to be provided by the US and its allies
8.
A 60-day negotiation period to reach a final agreement on nuclear issues, sanctions relief, and the removal of relevant UN Security Council and IAEA Board of Governors resolutions
9.
Iran’s renewed commitment under the NPT not to produce nuclear weapons
10.
No increase in US forces in the region and no new sanctions during the talks
11.
The release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian funds, with half made available before negotiations begin
12.
The creation of a monitoring mechanism to ensure implementation
13.
Endorsement of the final agreement by a UN Security Council resolution
14.
Final talks will begin only after half of Iran’s frozen funds are released, oil sanctions are suspended and the naval blockade is lifted.
President Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of top U.S. military commanders at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Quantico, Va - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Agrees to In-Country Dilution of Iran’s Enriched Uranium - Reports
09:47 GMT
The final agreement would focus on enriched materials, sanctions relief and economic reconstruction, while Iran’s missile program and support for resistance groups are reportedly excluded from the agenda.
As Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman earlier stated, the text still requires review and final approval by the relevant institutions in Iran.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала