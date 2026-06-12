Iranian Media Publishes 14-Point Iran-US Deal Draft, Revealing Tehran’s Key Conditions
© AP Photo / Carlos BarriaA staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc.
© AP Photo / Carlos Barria
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A source close to Iran’s negotiating team has released new details of a reported 14-point draft memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, Mehr News Agency reports.
According to the draft, the main points include:
1.An immediate and permanent halt to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon
2.A US commitment not to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs and to respect its sovereignty
3.The full lifting of the naval blockade within 30 days
4.The withdrawal of US forces from areas around Iran
5.The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days under Iranian arrangements
6.Suspension of sanctions on Iranian oil, petrochemical products and derivatives, with full access to related financial resources
7.Reconstruction plans worth at least $300 billion, to be provided by the US and its allies
8.A 60-day negotiation period to reach a final agreement on nuclear issues, sanctions relief, and the removal of relevant UN Security Council and IAEA Board of Governors resolutions
9.Iran’s renewed commitment under the NPT not to produce nuclear weapons
10.No increase in US forces in the region and no new sanctions during the talks
11.The release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian funds, with half made available before negotiations begin
12.The creation of a monitoring mechanism to ensure implementation
13.Endorsement of the final agreement by a UN Security Council resolution
14.Final talks will begin only after half of Iran’s frozen funds are released, oil sanctions are suspended and the naval blockade is lifted.
The final agreement would focus on enriched materials, sanctions relief and economic reconstruction, while Iran’s missile program and support for resistance groups are reportedly excluded from the agenda.
As Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman earlier stated, the text still requires review and final approval by the relevant institutions in Iran.