Iranian Media Publishes 14-Point Iran-US Deal Draft, Revealing Tehran’s Key Conditions

1. An immediate and permanent halt to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon An immediate and permanent halt to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon

2. A US commitment not to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs and to respect its sovereignty A US commitment not to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs and to respect its sovereignty

3. The full lifting of the naval blockade within 30 days The full lifting of the naval blockade within 30 days

4. The withdrawal of US forces from areas around Iran The withdrawal of US forces from areas around Iran

5. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days under Iranian arrangements The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days under Iranian arrangements

6. Suspension of sanctions on Iranian oil, petrochemical products and derivatives, with full access to related financial resources Suspension of sanctions on Iranian oil, petrochemical products and derivatives, with full access to related financial resources

7. Reconstruction plans worth at least $300 billion, to be provided by the US and its allies Reconstruction plans worth at least $300 billion, to be provided by the US and its allies

8. A 60-day negotiation period to reach a final agreement on nuclear issues, sanctions relief, and the removal of relevant UN Security Council and IAEA Board of Governors resolutions A 60-day negotiation period to reach a final agreement on nuclear issues, sanctions relief, and the removal of relevant UN Security Council and IAEA Board of Governors resolutions

9. Iran’s renewed commitment under the NPT not to produce nuclear weapons Iran’s renewed commitment under the NPT not to produce nuclear weapons

10. No increase in US forces in the region and no new sanctions during the talks No increase in US forces in the region and no new sanctions during the talks

11. The release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian funds, with half made available before negotiations begin The release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian funds, with half made available before negotiations begin

12. The creation of a monitoring mechanism to ensure implementation The creation of a monitoring mechanism to ensure implementation

13. Endorsement of the final agreement by a UN Security Council resolution Endorsement of the final agreement by a UN Security Council resolution