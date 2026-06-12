https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/trump-agrees-to-in-country-dilution-of-irans-enriched-uranium---reports-1124300190.html

Trump Agrees to In-Country Dilution of Iran’s Enriched Uranium - Reports

Trump Agrees to In-Country Dilution of Iran’s Enriched Uranium - Reports

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump has agreed that one possible solution to Iran’s nuclear issue would be the dilution of highly enriched uranium inside Iran under the supervision of UN inspectors, Axios reported on Friday, citing a senior source in Washington.

2026-06-12T09:47+0000

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2026-06-12T09:47+0000

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The United States had previously insisted that all highly enriched nuclear material be removed from Iran. Any concrete steps regarding Iran’s nuclear program would reportedly be implemented under a broader agreement that could be reached following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran. Trump said on Thursday that the memorandum, which will provide for the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without transit fees and a return to pre-war shipping volumes within 30 days, could be signed as early as this weekend. On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/netanyahu-trump-discuss-upcoming-memorandum-of-understanding-with-iran---office-1124299900.html

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