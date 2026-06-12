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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/trump-agrees-to-in-country-dilution-of-irans-enriched-uranium---reports-1124300190.html
Trump Agrees to In-Country Dilution of Iran’s Enriched Uranium - Reports
Trump Agrees to In-Country Dilution of Iran’s Enriched Uranium - Reports
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has agreed that one possible solution to Iran’s nuclear issue would be the dilution of highly enriched uranium inside Iran under the supervision of UN inspectors, Axios reported on Friday, citing a senior source in Washington.
2026-06-12T09:47+0000
2026-06-12T09:47+0000
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The United States had previously insisted that all highly enriched nuclear material be removed from Iran. Any concrete steps regarding Iran’s nuclear program would reportedly be implemented under a broader agreement that could be reached following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran. Trump said on Thursday that the memorandum, which will provide for the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without transit fees and a return to pre-war shipping volumes within 30 days, could be signed as early as this weekend. On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/netanyahu-trump-discuss-upcoming-memorandum-of-understanding-with-iran---office-1124299900.html
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Trump Agrees to In-Country Dilution of Iran’s Enriched Uranium - Reports

09:47 GMT 12.06.2026
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of top U.S. military commanders at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Quantico, Va
President Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of top U.S. military commanders at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Quantico, Va - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2026
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has agreed that one possible solution to Iran’s nuclear issue would be the dilution of highly enriched uranium inside Iran under the supervision of UN inspectors, Axios reported on Friday, citing a senior source in Washington.
The United States had previously insisted that all highly enriched nuclear material be removed from Iran.
Any concrete steps regarding Iran’s nuclear program would reportedly be implemented under a broader agreement that could be reached following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran.
Trump said on Thursday that the memorandum, which will provide for the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without transit fees and a return to pre-war shipping volumes within 30 days, could be signed as early as this weekend.

On May 15, Trump said he would be satisfied with Iran suspending uranium enrichment for two decades. In response, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Tehran has no intention of giving up rights afforded under The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. The US seeks to curb Iran's alleged nuclear ambitions, whereas the latter insists on first receiving peace guarantees before it is prepared to engage in discussions on its nuclear program.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he greets Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago club, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Netanyahu, Trump Discuss Upcoming Memorandum of Understanding With Iran - Office
07:56 GMT
On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
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