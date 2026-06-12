Is Iran–US Deal Close to Being Signed or Not?
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiAn Iranian flag is placed among the ruins of a police station struck Monday during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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Draft provisions released by the Iranian press shows "substantial development" in negotiations, but a "complete packaged" deal is out of sight, Adam Saud, professor of international relations at Bahria University, tells Sputnik.
While both sides believe they have leverage "the US seems desperate at this point to open the energy supply routes while reducing the military escalation risks," Saud notes
The US government is also seeking "to demonstrate a big diplomatic achievement to appease the domestic audience as well as its allies at global level"
Iran, on the other hand, "primarily relies on uplift of internal sanctions, access to it's frozen assets, assurance of Tehran's sovereignty and security, and protection of its civil nuclear program"
Iranian media report on the terms of the agreement was dismissed by US President Donald Trump.
Saud does not rule out the worst case scenario in which a comprehensive deal wouldn't be struck in the foreseeable future. In that scenario, however, the analyst expects at least a temporary or limited deal between the Trump administration and Iran, given the severity of the looming crises.
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tweeted that "the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer," adding that "all details will be shared with the public in due course."
Saud does not rule out the worst case scenario in which a comprehensive deal wouldn't be struck in the foreseeable future. In that scenario, however, the analyst expects at least a temporary or limited deal between the Trump administration and Iran, given the severity of the looming crises.
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tweeted that "the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer," adding that "all details will be shared with the public in due course."