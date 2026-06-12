https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/is-iranus-deal-close-to-being-signed-or-not-1124304273.html

Is Iran–US Deal Close to Being Signed or Not?

Is Iran–US Deal Close to Being Signed or Not?

Sputnik International

Draft provisions released by the Iranian press shows "substantial development" in negotiations, but a "complete packaged" deal is out of sight, Adam Saud, professor of international relations at Bahria University, tells Sputnik.

2026-06-12T15:51+0000

2026-06-12T15:51+0000

2026-06-12T15:51+0000

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Iranian media report on the terms of the agreement was dismissed by US President Donald Trump.Saud does not rule out the worst case scenario in which a comprehensive deal wouldn't be struck in the foreseeable future. In that scenario, however, the analyst expects at least a temporary or limited deal between the Trump administration and Iran, given the severity of the looming crises. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tweeted that "the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer," adding that "all details will be shared with the public in due course."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/iran-reveals-what-is--and-isnt--in-the-draft-us-peace-deal-1124302035.html

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