https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/netanyahu-trump-discuss-upcoming-memorandum-of-understanding-with-iran---office-1124299900.html
Netanyahu, Trump Discuss Upcoming Memorandum of Understanding With Iran - Office
Netanyahu, Trump Discuss Upcoming Memorandum of Understanding With Iran - Office
Sputnik International
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the upcoming memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran with US President Donald Trump, the prime minister's office said.
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On Thursday, Trump said that final points of the peace agreement between the United States and Iran were agreed upon by all involved parties, including Israel, and that the deal could be finalized over the next few days. The statement noted that Israel is not a party to this agreement. However, Netanyahu expressed appreciation for Trump's commitment that the final agreement following the talks will include "the removal of enriched material, the dismantling of enrichment infrastructure, limits on missile production, and the cessation of Iran's support for its terrorist proxies in the region," the statement read. At the same time, the Axios news portal reported that Trump's announcement of progress in negotiations with Iran caught Netanyahu off guard, as he had not been warned in advance.
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Netanyahu, Trump Discuss Upcoming Memorandum of Understanding With Iran - Office
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the upcoming memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran with US President Donald Trump, the prime minister's office said.
On Thursday, Trump said that final points of the peace agreement between the United States and Iran were agreed upon by all involved parties, including Israel, and that the deal could be finalized over the next few days.
"President Trump spoke this evening with Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding the emerging memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran to enter into negotiations," the office said on X on Thursday.
The statement noted that Israel is not a party to this agreement.
However, Netanyahu expressed appreciation for Trump's commitment that the final agreement following the talks will include "the removal of enriched material, the dismantling of enrichment infrastructure, limits on missile production, and the cessation of Iran's support for its terrorist proxies in the region," the statement read.
At the same time, the Axios news portal reported that Trump's announcement of progress in negotiations with Iran caught Netanyahu off guard, as he had not been warned in advance.