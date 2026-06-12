https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/netanyahu-trump-discuss-upcoming-memorandum-of-understanding-with-iran---office-1124299900.html

Netanyahu, Trump Discuss Upcoming Memorandum of Understanding With Iran - Office

Netanyahu, Trump Discuss Upcoming Memorandum of Understanding With Iran - Office

Sputnik International

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the upcoming memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran with US President Donald Trump, the prime minister's office said.

2026-06-12T07:56+0000

2026-06-12T07:56+0000

2026-06-12T07:56+0000

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On Thursday, Trump said that final points of the peace agreement between the United States and Iran were agreed upon by all involved parties, including Israel, and that the deal could be finalized over the next few days. The statement noted that Israel is not a party to this agreement. However, Netanyahu expressed appreciation for Trump's commitment that the final agreement following the talks will include "the removal of enriched material, the dismantling of enrichment infrastructure, limits on missile production, and the cessation of Iran's support for its terrorist proxies in the region," the statement read. At the same time, the Axios news portal reported that Trump's announcement of progress in negotiations with Iran caught Netanyahu off guard, as he had not been warned in advance.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/trump-cancels-strikes-on-iran-scheduled-for-this-evening-1124298982.html

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