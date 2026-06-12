https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/putin-advises-against-fighting-with-russia-trying-to-do-this-1124302709.html
Putin's Message to Russia's Adversaries: Never Fight Russia, Let's Live in Peace
Putin's Message to Russia's Adversaries: Never Fight Russia, Let's Live in Peace
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin gave advice to his country's adversaries: never fight Russia, never try to do so, let's live in peace.
2026-06-12T14:29+0000
2026-06-12T14:29+0000
2026-06-12T15:13+0000
russia
russia
vladimir putin
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"Just one piece of advice we can give to our adversaries: do not fight Russia. Never attempt to do so. Let's live in peace and resolve all issues through negotiations. But these must be negotiations, not ultimatums directed at us," Putin said during a meeting with participants in the special military operation on Russia Day.No one has ever succeeded in inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, Putin said.The enemy lacks many of the weapons that Russia has, and the country will have even more of them, and they will be better, the president stated.On NATORussia stands alone against the entire collective West in the form of NATO, Putin said.NATO countries have launched a war against Russia, and it began with a coup in Ukraine, the president said, adding that all NATO countries are stepping up efforts to conduct hostile actions against Russia.The West has recognized that the Minsk agreements were signed specifically to allow Ukraine to rearm and launch military operations, the president said.Some countries even joined NATO after 2022 to "participate in the division of the pie" in the event of Russia's defeat, but they were in a hurry, the president added.On Special Military OperationRussia is ready to negotiate a Ukrainian settlement taking into account Moscow's national interests, Putin said.The grouping of Russian troops in the special military operation zone exceeds 700,000 people, Putin said.Russia is taking control of its historical territories during the special military operation zone every day, Putin said.Russia is strengthening its air defense system to counter aircraft-type drones, Putin said.Russia has created a system similar to Starlink satellite communication system, Putin said, adding that it is necessary to build up the satellite constellation, which is currently insufficient.Armed warfare is now becoming increasingly high-tech, the president added.
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Putin's Message to Russia's Adversaries: Never Fight Russia, Let's Live in Peace
14:29 GMT 12.06.2026 (Updated: 15:13 GMT 12.06.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin gave advice to his country's adversaries: never fight Russia, never try to do so, let's live in peace.
"Just one piece of advice we can give to our adversaries: do not fight Russia. Never attempt to do so. Let's live in peace and resolve all issues through negotiations. But these must be negotiations, not ultimatums directed at us," Putin said during a meeting with participants in the special military operation on Russia Day.
No one has ever succeeded in inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, Putin said.
"No one has ever succeeded in achieving Russia's strategic, final defeat because our multinational, united people understand their responsibility to future generations, to our children and grandchildren," Putin said during the meeting with military personnel participating in the special operation.
"We must, of course, take into account the enemy's capabilities, improve our capabilities, develop and strengthen them," Putin added.
The enemy lacks many of the weapons that Russia has, and the country will have even more of them, and they will be better, the president stated.
"We, of course, need to not only respond to their [the enemy's] challenges, which are formulated and presented in the form of appropriate types of weapons in the fight against us, but we also need to be one step ahead," Putin also said.
Russia stands alone against the entire collective West in the form of NATO, Putin said.
"Russia is practically alone in opposing the entire so-called, if I may say, collective West in the form of the well-known organization of NATO," Putin said at the meeting with participants of the special military operation.
NATO countries have launched a war against Russia, and it began with a coup in Ukraine, the president said, adding that all NATO countries are stepping up efforts to conduct hostile actions against Russia.
"For eight years we have been waiting for solutions [to the conflict in Donbas] by peaceful means. Then it became clear that this was impossible, because the head of the [Ukrainian] regime bluntly said: 'We will not fulfill anything [the Minsk agreements]'. So what? We had to use other means to protect our interests and the people who live there," Putin said, adding that Russia spent eight years trying to persuade Ukraine to reach an agreement with Donbas.
The West has recognized that the Minsk agreements were signed specifically to allow Ukraine to rearm and launch military operations, the president said.
"But they [the NATO countries] are trying to inflict a strategic defeat on us, they tried, and now they realize that this is impossible. This is a task that cannot be solved. They overdid it when they publicly stated it, they were too hasty," Putin said.
Some countries even joined NATO after 2022 to "participate in the division of the pie" in the event of Russia's defeat, but they were in a hurry, the president added.
On Special Military Operation
Russia is ready to negotiate a Ukrainian settlement taking into account Moscow's national interests, Putin said.
"We agree to negotiate, but only taking into account our national interests. And not just today's interests, but long-term, historical ones," Putin said during the meeting with participants in the special military operation on Russia Day.
The grouping of Russian troops in the special military operation zone exceeds 700,000 people, Putin said.
"We have a large group, over 700,000 people," Putin said during the meeting with participants in the special military operation on Russia Day.
Russia is taking control of its historical territories during the special military operation zone every day, Putin said.
"We are advancing every day. We are gradually putting our territories under control. That is how it will be," Putin said at the meeting with the participants of the special military operation.
Russia is strengthening its air defense system to counter aircraft-type drones, Putin said.
"As for aircraft-type drones, we see that the enemy is expanding the use of this military equipment," Putin said during the meeting with participants of the special military operation on Russia Day.
Russia has created a system similar to Starlink satellite communication system, Putin said, adding that it is necessary to build up the satellite constellation, which is currently insufficient.
"I have already said that we have such a system. It is in place, and it is being implemented. The issue is scaling it up, and that takes time, but it is in place and it is operational. The issue is expanding the satellite constellation. And that expansion is underway. Just recently, we had another launch… We launched another 16 satellites. That, of course, is absolutely insufficient. But the most important thing is that the problem has been solved technologically and intellectually. The issue is expanding the constellation. That will continue to happen. That is how we will work," Putin said during the meeting with military personnel participating in the special operation.
Armed warfare is now becoming increasingly high-tech, the president added.