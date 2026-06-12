https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/putin-advises-against-fighting-with-russia-trying-to-do-this-1124302709.html

Putin's Message to Russia's Adversaries: Never Fight Russia, Let's Live in Peace

Putin's Message to Russia's Adversaries: Never Fight Russia, Let's Live in Peace

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave advice to his country's adversaries: never fight Russia, never try to do so, let's live in peace.

2026-06-12T14:29+0000

2026-06-12T14:29+0000

2026-06-12T15:13+0000

russia

russia

vladimir putin

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"Just one piece of advice we can give to our adversaries: do not fight Russia. Never attempt to do so. Let's live in peace and resolve all issues through negotiations. But these must be negotiations, not ultimatums directed at us," Putin said during a meeting with participants in the special military operation on Russia Day.No one has ever succeeded in inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, Putin said.The enemy lacks many of the weapons that Russia has, and the country will have even more of them, and they will be better, the president stated.On NATORussia stands alone against the entire collective West in the form of NATO, Putin said.NATO countries have launched a war against Russia, and it began with a coup in Ukraine, the president said, adding that all NATO countries are stepping up efforts to conduct hostile actions against Russia.The West has recognized that the Minsk agreements were signed specifically to allow Ukraine to rearm and launch military operations, the president said.Some countries even joined NATO after 2022 to "participate in the division of the pie" in the event of Russia's defeat, but they were in a hurry, the president added.On Special Military OperationRussia is ready to negotiate a Ukrainian settlement taking into account Moscow's national interests, Putin said.The grouping of Russian troops in the special military operation zone exceeds 700,000 people, Putin said.Russia is taking control of its historical territories during the special military operation zone every day, Putin said.Russia is strengthening its air defense system to counter aircraft-type drones, Putin said.Russia has created a system similar to Starlink satellite communication system, Putin said, adding that it is necessary to build up the satellite constellation, which is currently insufficient.Armed warfare is now becoming increasingly high-tech, the president added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/nato-commander-admits-russia-is-not-seeking-conflict-with-the-alliance-1124300077.html

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