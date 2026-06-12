https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/putin-strengthens-russias-armed-forces-with-new-troop-increase-1124304548.html
Putin Strengthens Russia's Armed Forces With New Troop Increase
Putin Strengthens Russia's Armed Forces With New Troop Increase
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has decreed that the size of the Russian armed forces' staff be set at 2,399,130, including 1,510,000 military personnel, according to a decree published on the legal acts portal on Friday.
2026-06-12T16:18+0000
2026-06-12T16:18+0000
2026-06-12T16:18+0000
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"To establish the authorized size of the Russian armed forces at 2,399,130 personnel, including 1,510,000 military personnel," the decree read. This increases the size of the military personnel by 7,360 from 1,502,640 decree in March. The total size of the armed forces' staff as of March was set at 2,391,770.
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Putin Strengthens Russia's Armed Forces With New Troop Increase
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has decreed that the size of the Russian armed forces' staff be set at 2,399,130, including 1,510,000 military personnel, according to a decree published on the legal acts portal on Friday.
"To establish the authorized size of the Russian armed forces at 2,399,130 personnel, including 1,510,000 military personnel," the decree read.
This increases the size of the military personnel by 7,360 from 1,502,640 decree in March. The total size of the armed forces' staff as of March was set at 2,391,770.