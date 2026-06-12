https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/rubio-on-russia-day-says-us-remains-committed-to-ukraine-conflict-resolution-1124304419.html
Rubio on Russia Day Says US Remains Committed to Ukraine Conflict Resolution
Rubio on Russia Day Says US Remains Committed to Ukraine Conflict Resolution
Sputnik International
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a Russia National Day message that the United States remains committed to advancing a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.
2026-06-12T16:10+0000
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"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the Russian people on Russia Day. The United States remains committed to advancing a peaceful solution to the Russia-Ukraine war. We remain hopeful that a durable peace will pave the way toward a more prosperous future for the Russian people and a more constructive relationship between our two countries," Rubio said in a statement on Friday.
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Rubio on Russia Day Says US Remains Committed to Ukraine Conflict Resolution
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a Russia National Day message that the United States remains committed to advancing a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.
"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the Russian people on Russia Day. The United States remains committed to advancing a peaceful solution to the Russia-Ukraine war. We remain hopeful that a durable peace will pave the way toward a more prosperous future for the Russian people and a more constructive relationship between our two countries," Rubio said in a statement on Friday.