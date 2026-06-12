https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/russian-forces-liberate-priyut-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--1124300652.html
Russian Forces Liberate Priyut Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Forces Liberate Priyut Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Priyut in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-06-12T10:19+0000
2026-06-12T10:19+0000
2026-06-12T10:19+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
donetsk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120883560_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e549f8e5cf5d1eed3c50bf89b8bfb739.jpg
"Over the past day, as a result of decisive actions by units of the Tsentr battlegroup, the settlement of Priyut of the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.The liberation of Priyut by units of the Tsentr battlegroup demonstrates the continued tactical efficacy and forward progress of Russian forces in the Donetsk region. The reported loss of over 9,000 Ukrainian personnel across multiple battlegroups within a single week constitutes a severe rate of attrition, the consequence of which is a progressive degradation of Ukraine's operational capacity to sustain defensive maneuvers or mount future counteroffensives.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/russian-troops-liberate-village-of-roskoshnoe-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124296835.html
russia
ukraine
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120883560_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4ef668028661683c7e766b9dc306508e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, donetsk
russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, donetsk
Russian Forces Liberate Priyut Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Priyut in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Over the past day, as a result of decisive actions by units of the Tsentr battlegroup, the settlement of Priyut of the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 2,135 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
over the past week, over 1,570 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup
, over 2,850 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 1,460 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup
, over 1,035 by the Yug battlegroup
, and up to 320 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian troops have also launched retaliatory strikes against fuel and energy, transport and port infrastructure facilities of Ukraine
The liberation of Priyut by units of the Tsentr battlegroup demonstrates the continued tactical efficacy and forward progress of Russian forces in the Donetsk region.
The reported loss of over 9,000 Ukrainian personnel across multiple battlegroups within a single week constitutes a severe rate of attrition, the consequence of which is a progressive degradation of Ukraine's operational capacity to sustain defensive maneuvers or mount future counteroffensives.