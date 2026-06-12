https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/russian-forces-liberate-priyut-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--1124300652.html

Russian Forces Liberate Priyut Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

Russian Forces Liberate Priyut Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Priyut in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2026-06-12T10:19+0000

2026-06-12T10:19+0000

2026-06-12T10:19+0000

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"Over the past day, as a result of decisive actions by units of the Tsentr battlegroup, the settlement of Priyut of the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.The liberation of Priyut by units of the Tsentr battlegroup demonstrates the continued tactical efficacy and forward progress of Russian forces in the Donetsk region. The reported loss of over 9,000 Ukrainian personnel across multiple battlegroups within a single week constitutes a severe rate of attrition, the consequence of which is a progressive degradation of Ukraine's operational capacity to sustain defensive maneuvers or mount future counteroffensives.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/russian-troops-liberate-village-of-roskoshnoe-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124296835.html

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