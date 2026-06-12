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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/russian-forces-liberate-priyut-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--1124300652.html
Russian Forces Liberate Priyut Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Forces Liberate Priyut Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Priyut in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-06-12T10:19+0000
2026-06-12T10:19+0000
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"Over the past day, as a result of decisive actions by units of the Tsentr battlegroup, the settlement of Priyut of the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.The liberation of Priyut by units of the Tsentr battlegroup demonstrates the continued tactical efficacy and forward progress of Russian forces in the Donetsk region. The reported loss of over 9,000 Ukrainian personnel across multiple battlegroups within a single week constitutes a severe rate of attrition, the consequence of which is a progressive degradation of Ukraine's operational capacity to sustain defensive maneuvers or mount future counteroffensives.
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Russian Forces Liberate Priyut Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

10:19 GMT 12.06.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeisk
Russian servicemen fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeisk - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Priyut in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Over the past day, as a result of decisive actions by units of the Tsentr battlegroup, the settlement of Priyut of the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 2,135 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past week, over 1,570 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 2,850 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 1,460 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup, over 1,035 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 320 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian troops have also launched retaliatory strikes against fuel and energy, transport and port infrastructure facilities of Ukraine
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher at Ukrainian positions amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Troops Liberate Village of Roskoshnoye in Donetsk People's Republic
Yesterday, 09:34 GMT
The liberation of Priyut by units of the Tsentr battlegroup demonstrates the continued tactical efficacy and forward progress of Russian forces in the Donetsk region.
The reported loss of over 9,000 Ukrainian personnel across multiple battlegroups within a single week constitutes a severe rate of attrition, the consequence of which is a progressive degradation of Ukraine's operational capacity to sustain defensive maneuvers or mount future counteroffensives.
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