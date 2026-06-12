https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/sanctions-and-war-fail-to-force-iran-into-accepting-just-any-deal-1124304670.html

Sanctions and War Fail to Force Iran Into Accepting Just Any Deal

Sanctions and War Fail to Force Iran Into Accepting Just Any Deal

Sputnik International

The final, agreed-upon text of the Iran-US peace deal has been reached, and Pakistan is now working with both sides to finalize the next steps, Pakistani Prime... 12.06.2026, Sputnik International

2026-06-12T16:57+0000

2026-06-12T16:57+0000

2026-06-12T16:57+0000

us-israel war on iran

pakistan

iran

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shehbaz sharif

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The process is "very much contingent upon the developments that will occur in the near future," Joseph P. Helou, assistant professor of political science and international affairs at the Lebanese American University, tells Sputnik.Meanwhile, the US administration needs a resolution to the Strait of Hormuz crisis to bring down oil prices for American consumers and keep inflation under control ahead of the November midterm elections.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/is-iranus-deal-close-to-being-signed-or-not-1124304273.html

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