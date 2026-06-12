https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/slovenias-new-government-lifts-ban-on-arms-sales-to-israel-1124299794.html
Slovenia's New Government Lifts Ban on Arms Sales to Israel
Slovenia's New Government Lifts Ban on Arms Sales to Israel
Sputnik International
The new Slovenian government, led by the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), has lifted the ban on arms and military equipment sales to Israel, the cabinet said.
2026-06-12T07:54+0000
2026-06-12T07:54+0000
2026-06-12T07:54+0000
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On June 4, the Slovenian Parliament approved by a majority vote the new government led by Janez Jansa and his SDS.
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Slovenia's New Government Lifts Ban on Arms Sales to Israel
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - The new Slovenian government, led by the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), has lifted the ban on arms and military equipment sales to Israel, the cabinet said.
On June 4, the Slovenian Parliament approved by a majority vote the new government led by Janez Jansa and his SDS.
"The Government of the Republic of Slovenia has adopted a resolution repealing the resolution of July 31, 2025. The Defense Ministry carries out activities related to arms exports to Israel in accordance with applicable regulations," the statement from Thursday's meeting stated.