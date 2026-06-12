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Slovenia's New Government Lifts Ban on Arms Sales to Israel
Slovenia's New Government Lifts Ban on Arms Sales to Israel
Sputnik International
The new Slovenian government, led by the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), has lifted the ban on arms and military equipment sales to Israel, the cabinet said.
2026-06-12T07:54+0000
2026-06-12T07:54+0000
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On June 4, the Slovenian Parliament approved by a majority vote the new government led by Janez Jansa and his SDS.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/israel-preparing-to-create-61-settlements-on-west-bank--reports-1124296567.html
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Slovenia's New Government Lifts Ban on Arms Sales to Israel

07:54 GMT 12.06.2026
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitIsraeli soldiers work on their tanks in a staging area on the border with Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Israeli soldiers work on their tanks in a staging area on the border with Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2026
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
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BELGRADE (Sputnik) - The new Slovenian government, led by the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), has lifted the ban on arms and military equipment sales to Israel, the cabinet said.
On June 4, the Slovenian Parliament approved by a majority vote the new government led by Janez Jansa and his SDS.
"The Government of the Republic of Slovenia has adopted a resolution repealing the resolution of July 31, 2025. The Defense Ministry carries out activities related to arms exports to Israel in accordance with applicable regulations," the statement from Thursday's meeting stated.
A view shows buildings and rooftops in the Palestinian city of Qalqilya in West Bank - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2026
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Israel Preparing to Create 61 Settlements on West Bank – Reports
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