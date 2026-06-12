https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/slovenias-new-government-lifts-ban-on-arms-sales-to-israel-1124299794.html

Slovenia's New Government Lifts Ban on Arms Sales to Israel

Slovenia's New Government Lifts Ban on Arms Sales to Israel

Sputnik International

The new Slovenian government, led by the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), has lifted the ban on arms and military equipment sales to Israel, the cabinet said.

2026-06-12T07:54+0000

2026-06-12T07:54+0000

2026-06-12T07:54+0000

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On June 4, the Slovenian Parliament approved by a majority vote the new government led by Janez Jansa and his SDS.

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