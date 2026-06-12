https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/sovereignty-is-russias-absolute-value-huge-price-paid-for-it---ambassador-to-us-1124301244.html

Sovereignty Is Russia's Absolute Value, Huge Price Paid for It - Ambassador to US

Sovereignty Is Russia's Absolute Value, Huge Price Paid for It - Ambassador to US

Sputnik International

Sovereignty is Russia's absolute value, for which a huge price has been paid, Russian Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev said on Thursday.

2026-06-12T10:51+0000

2026-06-12T10:51+0000

2026-06-12T10:51+0000

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"For us, sovereignty is an absolute value, for which a huge price has been paid," Darchiev said at a gala reception at the Russian Embassy ahead of Russia Day. He added that Russia's sovereignty does not exclude openness to other countries, but is based on mutual respect and recognition of national interests, as the world moves into new geopolitical realities. Russian history contains many instances of heroism manifested in the fight against foreign invasions, Darchiev said.On Russia-US RelationsRussia and the United States have lots of things in common, despite all the differences, Darchiev said.The Russia-US relations have improved under the current administration of US President Donald Trump, and a window of opportunity has opened, Darchiev said.He said that under the current US administration, the relations between Russia and the United States "have become slightly better."A breakthrough in the Russian-US relations could occur during the remaining time of Donald Trump's presidency, Darchiev said.Moscow is awaiting a US proposal for an ambassador to Russia and will consider it quickly, Darchiev said.He said Russia hopes an American ambassador will come to Moscow sooner or later.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/personal-chemistry-exists-between-putin-trump---russian-ambassador-to-us-1124299529.html

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