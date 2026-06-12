Sovereignty Is Russia's Absolute Value, Huge Price Paid for It - Ambassador to US
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov / Go to the mediabankThe national flag of the Russian Federation was solemnly raised on the Day of Russia on Poklonnaya Hill.
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov/
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Sovereignty is Russia's absolute value, for which a huge price has been paid, Russian Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev said on Thursday.
"For us, sovereignty is an absolute value, for which a huge price has been paid," Darchiev said at a gala reception at the Russian Embassy ahead of Russia Day.
He added that Russia's sovereignty does not exclude openness to other countries, but is based on mutual respect and recognition of national interests, as the world moves into new geopolitical realities.
Russia Day is a national holiday celebrated on June 12, marking an adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1990, which is considered the beginning of modern Russian statehood.
Russian history contains many instances of heroism manifested in the fight against foreign invasions, Darchiev said.
"Russia is a unique self-reliant civilization based on traditional values that does not impose limits and politically correct taboos on human soul, which sets example of true tolerance gained through immense sacrifices resulting from resisting foreign invasions and overcoming revolutionary upheavals," Darchiev stated during a solemn meeting on the occasion of the Russia's National Day at the Russian embassy.
On Russia-US Relations
Russia and the United States have lots of things in common, despite all the differences, Darchiev said.
"Despite their differences, Russia and the United States have very much in common, though 250 years is an honorable age making this country formally younger," Darchiev said during a solemn meeting on the occasion of the Russia's National Day at the Russian embassy.
The Russia-US relations have improved under the current administration of US President Donald Trump, and a window of opportunity has opened, Darchiev said.
"A certain window of opportunity has opened," Darchiev told reporters.
He said that under the current US administration, the relations between Russia and the United States "have become slightly better."
A breakthrough in the Russian-US relations could occur during the remaining time of Donald Trump's presidency, Darchiev said.
"This time is sufficient to do something major. This requires political will. It seems to me President Trump is a man and politician who knows how to surprise, and he's quite capable of a breakthrough," Darchiev told reporters.
Moscow is awaiting a US proposal for an ambassador to Russia and will consider it quickly, Darchiev said.
"We are waiting for the American side's decision. Any choice will be considered promptly," Darchiev told reporters.
He said Russia hopes an American ambassador will come to Moscow sooner or later.
"But this is the American side's decision," Darchiev said.