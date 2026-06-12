https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/triumph-of-life-iran-opens-west-asias-largest-cancer-center-1124301657.html

Triumph of Life: Iran Opens West Asia's Largest Cancer Center

Triumph of Life: Iran Opens West Asia's Largest Cancer Center

Sputnik International

The Iran Cancer Center in Tehran has been launched even as the US and Israel kept raining bombs and missiles upon the Islamic republic.

2026-06-12T11:13+0000

2026-06-12T11:13+0000

2026-06-12T11:13+0000

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Despite the hardships caused by Western aggression and sanctions, Iranian doctors battle one of the worst diseases in the world using cutting-edge tech, advanced surgery and radiotherapy.“Our oncology institute is the leading cancer center in Iran since 1961,” declares surgical oncologist Dr. Ramesh Omranipour, who describes his colleagues as trailblazers in cancer surgery.Patients no longer have to wait so long for their treatment, notes Dr. Rostami, head of the Imam Khomeini Hospital Complex.Iranian patients are being treated “practically for free” thanks to their medical insurances, Dr. Ali Kazemian, chief of the oncology department at the Tehran University of Medical Sciences, says.“For those who cannot afford even these privileged prices, there is a charity program: many receive treatment for free, and upon discharge they can even be provided money for a trip home,” Dr. Kazemian explains.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/russian-led-team-develops-powerful-new-weapon-against-chemotherapy-resistant-cancer-1124190706.html

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