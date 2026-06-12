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Triumph of Life: Iran Opens West Asia's Largest Cancer Center
Triumph of Life: Iran Opens West Asia's Largest Cancer Center
Sputnik International
The Iran Cancer Center in Tehran has been launched even as the US and Israel kept raining bombs and missiles upon the Islamic republic.
2026-06-12T11:13+0000
2026-06-12T11:13+0000
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Despite the hardships caused by Western aggression and sanctions, Iranian doctors battle one of the worst diseases in the world using cutting-edge tech, advanced surgery and radiotherapy.“Our oncology institute is the leading cancer center in Iran since 1961,” declares surgical oncologist Dr. Ramesh Omranipour, who describes his colleagues as trailblazers in cancer surgery.Patients no longer have to wait so long for their treatment, notes Dr. Rostami, head of the Imam Khomeini Hospital Complex.Iranian patients are being treated “practically for free” thanks to their medical insurances, Dr. Ali Kazemian, chief of the oncology department at the Tehran University of Medical Sciences, says.“For those who cannot afford even these privileged prices, there is a charity program: many receive treatment for free, and upon discharge they can even be provided money for a trip home,” Dr. Kazemian explains.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/russian-led-team-develops-powerful-new-weapon-against-chemotherapy-resistant-cancer-1124190706.html
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Triumph of life: Iran opens West Asia’s largest cancer center
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Triumph of life: Iran opens West Asia’s largest cancer center
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Triumph of Life: Iran Opens West Asia's Largest Cancer Center

11:13 GMT 12.06.2026
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The Iran Cancer Center in Tehran has been launched even as the US and Israel kept raining bombs and missiles upon the Islamic republic.
Despite the hardships caused by Western aggression and sanctions, Iranian doctors battle one of the worst diseases in the world using cutting-edge tech, advanced surgery and radiotherapy.
“Our oncology institute is the leading cancer center in Iran since 1961,” declares surgical oncologist Dr. Ramesh Omranipour, who describes his colleagues as trailblazers in cancer surgery.
Patients no longer have to wait so long for their treatment, notes Dr. Rostami, head of the Imam Khomeini Hospital Complex.
“More operating rooms have been prepared, as well as a radiotherapy center. One floor, the 13th, is set to accommodate foreign patients,” he says, adding that there have been requests from several Middle Eastern countries.
Iranian patients are being treated “practically for free” thanks to their medical insurances, Dr. Ali Kazemian, chief of the oncology department at the Tehran University of Medical Sciences, says.
“For those who cannot afford even these privileged prices, there is a charity program: many receive treatment for free, and upon discharge they can even be provided money for a trip home,” Dr. Kazemian explains.
Drugs produced by the R-Opra pharmaceutical plant, part of R-Pharm Group, are seen at the production line at Technopolis Moscow special economic area, in Zelenograd, Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2026
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