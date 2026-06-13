https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/russian-armed-forces-strike-ukrainian-military-linked-energy-and-transport-facilities---mod-1124306234.html
Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukrainian Military-Linked Energy and Transport Facilities - MoD
Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukrainian Military-Linked Energy and Transport Facilities - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian forces struck Ukrainian long-range drone storage facilities, energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-06-13T09:41+0000
2026-06-13T09:41+0000
2026-06-13T11:27+0000
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Ukraine lost over 510 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 315 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 235 by Battlegroup Sever, over 220 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 115 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 45 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.The ministry also said that over the past day the Russian army had liberated 172 buildings in the settlement of Konstantinovka, in the Donetsk People's Republic, eliminating up to 40 Ukrainian soldiers.Assault groups from the 3rd and 8th armies and the 3rd army corps are successfully advancing in the Krasny Oktyabr and Krasny Gorodok neighborhoods and are completing the clearance of the Pervomaisky district, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/russian-forces-liberate-priyut-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--1124300652.html
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Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukrainian Military-Linked Energy and Transport Facilities - MoD
09:41 GMT 13.06.2026 (Updated: 11:27 GMT 13.06.2026)
Russian forces struck Ukrainian long-range drone storage facilities, energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
Ukraine lost over 510 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok
over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 510 military personnel, three armored combat vehicles, eight vehicles, and a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 315 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 235 by Battlegroup Sever, over 220 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 115 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 45 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
The ministry also said that over the past day the Russian army had liberated 172 buildings in the settlement of Konstantinovka, in the Donetsk People's Republic, eliminating up to 40 Ukrainian soldiers.
Assault groups from the 3rd and 8th armies and the 3rd army corps are successfully advancing in the Krasny Oktyabr and Krasny Gorodok neighborhoods and are completing the clearance of the Pervomaisky district, the ministry added.