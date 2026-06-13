https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/russian-missile-stockpile-overwhelms-ukrainian-air-defenses---1124307789.html

Russian Missile Stockpile Overwhelms Ukrainian Air Defenses

Russian Missile Stockpile Overwhelms Ukrainian Air Defenses

Sputnik International

Recent Russian strikes have exposed a critical weakness: Ukraine does not have enough Patriot interceptors to keep up with the barrages, Western media reports.

2026-06-13T23:35+0000

2026-06-13T23:35+0000

2026-06-13T23:35+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

missile

patriot 3 (pac-3) air defence missile

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1e/1122519056_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_41e73f17537ca2bebe16754e3e8592ad.jpg

Ukrainian forces must cover a vast territory with dwindling stocks, forcing impossible choices about which targets to engage and exhausting air defense crews.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/russian-forces-hold-strategic-advantage-moving-forward---putin-1124306369.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, missile, patriot 3 (pac-3) air defence missile