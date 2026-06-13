https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/russian-missile-stockpile-overwhelms-ukrainian-air-defenses---1124307789.html
Russian Missile Stockpile Overwhelms Ukrainian Air Defenses
Russian Missile Stockpile Overwhelms Ukrainian Air Defenses
Sputnik International
Recent Russian strikes have exposed a critical weakness: Ukraine does not have enough Patriot interceptors to keep up with the barrages, Western media reports.
2026-06-13T23:35+0000
2026-06-13T23:35+0000
2026-06-13T23:35+0000
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Ukrainian forces must cover a vast territory with dwindling stocks, forcing impossible choices about which targets to engage and exhausting air defense crews.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/russian-forces-hold-strategic-advantage-moving-forward---putin-1124306369.html
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russia, ukraine, missile, patriot 3 (pac-3) air defence missile
russia, ukraine, missile, patriot 3 (pac-3) air defence missile
Russian Missile Stockpile Overwhelms Ukrainian Air Defenses
Recent Russian strikes have exposed a critical weakness: Ukraine does not have enough Patriot interceptors to keep up with the barrages, Western media reports.
Russia's ballistic missile stockpile remains deep, allowing it to conduct sustained barrages that exhaust Ukrainian air defense systems
Patriot interceptors are time‑consuming to manufacture, and global demand has surged due to the conflict with Iran – leaving Ukraine's supplies stretched thin
Russia produces up to 60 Iskander ballistic missiles per month and plans to double that number by the end of 2026
By comparison, Lockheed Martin delivers around 50 PAC‑3 interceptors per month. Even if the US redirected every single one to Ukraine, supplies would still fall short of Russia's monthly missile output
Ukrainian forces must cover a vast territory with dwindling stocks, forcing impossible choices about which targets to engage and exhausting air defense crews.