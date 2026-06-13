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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/russian-missile-stockpile-overwhelms-ukrainian-air-defenses---1124307789.html
Russian Missile Stockpile Overwhelms Ukrainian Air Defenses
Russian Missile Stockpile Overwhelms Ukrainian Air Defenses
Sputnik International
Recent Russian strikes have exposed a critical weakness: Ukraine does not have enough Patriot interceptors to keep up with the barrages, Western media reports.
2026-06-13T23:35+0000
2026-06-13T23:35+0000
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Ukrainian forces must cover a vast territory with dwindling stocks, forcing impossible choices about which targets to engage and exhausting air defense crews.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/russian-forces-hold-strategic-advantage-moving-forward---putin-1124306369.html
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Russian Missile Stockpile Overwhelms Ukrainian Air Defenses

23:35 GMT 13.06.2026
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyUkrainian Air Force's F-16 fighter jets fly over a Patriot Air and Missile Defense System in an undisclosed location in Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.
Ukrainian Air Force's F-16 fighter jets fly over a Patriot Air and Missile Defense System in an undisclosed location in Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2026
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
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Recent Russian strikes have exposed a critical weakness: Ukraine does not have enough Patriot interceptors to keep up with the barrages, Western media reports.
Russia's ballistic missile stockpile remains deep, allowing it to conduct sustained barrages that exhaust Ukrainian air defense systems
Patriot interceptors are time‑consuming to manufacture, and global demand has surged due to the conflict with Iran – leaving Ukraine's supplies stretched thin
Russia produces up to 60 Iskander ballistic missiles per month and plans to double that number by the end of 2026
By comparison, Lockheed Martin delivers around 50 PAC‑3 interceptors per month. Even if the US redirected every single one to Ukraine, supplies would still fall short of Russia's monthly missile output
Ukrainian forces must cover a vast territory with dwindling stocks, forcing impossible choices about which targets to engage and exhausting air defense crews.
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher at Ukrainian positions amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Hold Strategic Advantage, Moving Forward - Putin
11:20 GMT
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