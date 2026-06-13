https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/russian-forces-hold-strategic-advantage-moving-forward---putin-1124306369.html
Russian Forces Hold Strategic Advantage, Moving Forward - Putin
Russian Forces Hold Strategic Advantage, Moving Forward - Putin
Sputnik International
Russian forces are maintaining a strategic advantage and are moving forward, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.
2026-06-13T11:20+0000
2026-06-13T11:20+0000
2026-06-13T11:20+0000
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The president convened a meeting on Saturday regarding the development of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. Kiev is unable to withstand this pressure and is resorting to outright terrorist methods, striking civilian and communications infrastructure, passenger transport, the president added.New Regions of Russia Should Receive Powerful Impetus for DevelopmentAll spheres of life in the new regions of Russia should receive a powerful impetus for development, this is a nationwide task, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.On Saturday, the president convened a meeting on the development of the Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic, Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions."I repeat, we need not just to recreate and repair everything that was destroyed and damaged, but to lay the foundation for a radical transformation of the economy and industry of Donbass and Novorossiya. To ensure that all spheres of life in these regions receive a powerful impetus for development, so that people see real changes for the better. This is our key national task, and it must be strictly fulfilled," Putin said.Russia's new regions must achieve all-Russian standards in all key indicators, the president added.
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vladimir putin, russia, donetsk, military advance, dpr, zaporozhye region, russian armed forces
Russian Forces Hold Strategic Advantage, Moving Forward - Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces are maintaining a strategic advantage and are moving forward, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.
The president convened a meeting on Saturday regarding the development of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.
"Our forces hold the strategic advantage, confidently moving forward, and no amount of shelling or drone strikes will change this situation. The advance is happening on all fronts," Putin said during a video conference meeting.
Kiev is unable to withstand this pressure and is resorting to outright terrorist methods, striking civilian and communications infrastructure, passenger transport, the president added.
New Regions of Russia Should Receive Powerful Impetus for Development
All spheres of life in the new regions of Russia should receive a powerful impetus for development, this is a nationwide task, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.
On Saturday, the president convened a meeting on the development of the Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic, Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions.
"I repeat, we need not just to recreate and repair everything that was destroyed and damaged, but to lay the foundation for a radical transformation of the economy and industry of Donbass and Novorossiya. To ensure that all spheres of life in these regions receive a powerful impetus for development, so that people see real changes for the better. This is our key national task, and it must be strictly fulfilled," Putin said.
Russia's new regions must achieve all-Russian standards in all key indicators, the president added.