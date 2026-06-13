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US-Iran Deal Signing Scheduled for Sunday – Trump
US-Iran Deal Signing Scheduled for Sunday – Trump
Sputnik International
The signing of the deal on ending the conflict between the United States and Iran is scheduled for Sunday, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday.
2026-06-13T17:39+0000
2026-06-13T17:39+0000
2026-06-13T17:39+0000
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He wrote it would be better than the 2015 agreement struck between Iran, the European Union and the US under former US president Barack Obama.“Barack Hussein Obama’s deal with Iran, the JCPOA, was an easy, beautiful, smooth road to a nuclear weapon, which Iran would have had six years ago and would have used long before now,” Trump wrote.“My agreement with Iran is the exact opposite — a WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON!” he claimed.“In fact, they no longer want a nuclear weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement.”Trump said the deal would mean:“We look forward to working with Iran and the entire Middle East long into the future,” Trump added.He warned that if the agreement fails, the US has “the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again.”
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US-Iran Deal Signing Scheduled for Sunday – Trump
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The signing of the deal on ending the conflict between the United States and Iran is scheduled for Sunday, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday.
He wrote it would be better than the 2015 agreement struck between Iran, the European Union and the US under former US president Barack Obama.
“Barack Hussein Obama’s deal with Iran, the JCPOA, was an easy, beautiful, smooth road to a nuclear weapon, which Iran would have had six years ago and would have used long before now,” Trump wrote.
“My agreement with Iran is the exact opposite — a WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON!” he claimed.
“In fact, they no longer want a nuclear weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement.”
Trump said the deal would mean:
The Strait of Hormuz will be open to all
After “all is calm,” the US will go in and get “the nuclear dust”
“We look forward to working with Iran and the entire Middle East long into the future,” Trump added.
He warned that if the agreement fails, the US has “the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again.”