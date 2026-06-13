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Iran Signals US Conflict Memorandum Possible in Coming Days
Iran Signals US Conflict Memorandum Possible in Coming Days
Sputnik International
Iran does not rule out that signing of the memorandum on ending the conflict with the United States will take place in the coming days, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Saturday.
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"Considering the exact timing of the memorandum signing, we need to wait. Even if it will not be tomorrow, the possibility that it will happen in the coming days cannot be excluded," Baghaei was quoted as saying by Iran's state broadcaster. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough. Currently, a negotiation process is underway between Iran and the US, with recent efforts focused on attempting to finalize a framework memorandum of understanding. At the same time, the parties occasionally exchange isolated strikes.
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Iran Signals US Conflict Memorandum Possible in Coming Days
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran does not rule out that signing of the memorandum on ending the conflict with the United States will take place in the coming days, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Saturday.
"Considering the exact timing of the memorandum signing, we need to wait. Even if it will not be tomorrow, the possibility that it will happen in the coming days cannot be excluded," Baghaei was quoted as saying by Iran's state broadcaster.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran
, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
Currently, a negotiation process is underway between Iran and the US, with recent efforts focused on attempting to finalize a framework memorandum of understanding. At the same time, the parties occasionally exchange isolated strikes.