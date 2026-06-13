https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/iran-signals-us-conflict-memorandum-possible-in-coming-days-1124307329.html

Iran Signals US Conflict Memorandum Possible in Coming Days

Iran Signals US Conflict Memorandum Possible in Coming Days

Sputnik International

Iran does not rule out that signing of the memorandum on ending the conflict with the United States will take place in the coming days, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Saturday.

2026-06-13T16:07+0000

2026-06-13T16:07+0000

2026-06-13T16:07+0000

us-israel war on iran

tehran

israel

middle east

iranian foreign ministry

peace

peace negotiations

peace process

peace talks

peace deal

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/16/1123671379_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fa7d13da1d33362fff35693d4e4d7c89.jpg

"Considering the exact timing of the memorandum signing, we need to wait. Even if it will not be tomorrow, the possibility that it will happen in the coming days cannot be excluded," Baghaei was quoted as saying by Iran's state broadcaster. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough. Currently, a negotiation process is underway between Iran and the US, with recent efforts focused on attempting to finalize a framework memorandum of understanding. At the same time, the parties occasionally exchange isolated strikes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/iranus-peace-deal-could-be-finalized-within-24-hours---pakistan-pm-1124306542.html

tehran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

tehran, israel, middle east, iranian foreign ministry, peace, peace negotiations, peace process, peace talks, peace deal