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Iran Signals US Conflict Memorandum Possible in Coming Days
Iran Signals US Conflict Memorandum Possible in Coming Days
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Iran does not rule out that signing of the memorandum on ending the conflict with the United States will take place in the coming days, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Saturday.
2026-06-13T16:07+0000
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"Considering the exact timing of the memorandum signing, we need to wait. Even if it will not be tomorrow, the possibility that it will happen in the coming days cannot be excluded," Baghaei was quoted as saying by Iran's state broadcaster. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough. Currently, a negotiation process is underway between Iran and the US, with recent efforts focused on attempting to finalize a framework memorandum of understanding. At the same time, the parties occasionally exchange isolated strikes.
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Iran Signals US Conflict Memorandum Possible in Coming Days

16:07 GMT 13.06.2026
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaDemonstrators carry signs and wave the Iranian flag as they rally outside the White House, Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Washington, to protest the U.S. military strike on three sites in Iran early Sunday.
Demonstrators carry signs and wave the Iranian flag as they rally outside the White House, Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Washington, to protest the U.S. military strike on three sites in Iran early Sunday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2026
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran does not rule out that signing of the memorandum on ending the conflict with the United States will take place in the coming days, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Saturday.
"Considering the exact timing of the memorandum signing, we need to wait. Even if it will not be tomorrow, the possibility that it will happen in the coming days cannot be excluded," Baghaei was quoted as saying by Iran's state broadcaster.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
Currently, a negotiation process is underway between Iran and the US, with recent efforts focused on attempting to finalize a framework memorandum of understanding. At the same time, the parties occasionally exchange isolated strikes.
A billboard of the U.S. Iran talks is seen near Serena Hotel, the venue for the U.S. Iran officials meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
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