https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/will-switzerland-host-the-us-iran-talks---1124307673.html
Will Switzerland Host the US-Iran Talks?
Will Switzerland Host the US-Iran Talks?
Sputnik International
A high level meeting between two senior American and Iranian officials is reportedly set for next week in Switzerland, BFMTV reports.
2026-06-13T21:50+0000
2026-06-13T21:50+0000
2026-06-13T21:50+0000
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The Pakistani foreign minister is planning to fly Switzerland soon to prepare for the talks, report says. President Trump previously stated that a final agreement with Iran could be signed as early as this Sunday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/us-iran-deal-signing-scheduled-for-sunday--trump-1124307474.html
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us, iran, switzerland, peace talks
Will Switzerland Host the US-Iran Talks?
A high level meeting between two senior American and Iranian officials is reportedly set for next week in Switzerland, BFMTV reports.
The Pakistani foreign minister is planning to fly Switzerland soon to prepare for the talks, report says.
President Trump previously stated that a final agreement with Iran could be signed as early as this Sunday.