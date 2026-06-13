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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/will-switzerland-host-the-us-iran-talks---1124307673.html
Will Switzerland Host the US-Iran Talks?
Will Switzerland Host the US-Iran Talks?
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A high level meeting between two senior American and Iranian officials is reportedly set for next week in Switzerland, BFMTV reports.
2026-06-13T21:50+0000
2026-06-13T21:50+0000
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The Pakistani foreign minister is planning to fly Switzerland soon to prepare for the talks, report says. President Trump previously stated that a final agreement with Iran could be signed as early as this Sunday.
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Will Switzerland Host the US-Iran Talks?

21:50 GMT 13.06.2026
© AFP 2023 / FABRICE COFFRINISwiss flag
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A high level meeting between two senior American and Iranian officials is reportedly set for next week in Switzerland, BFMTV reports.
The Pakistani foreign minister is planning to fly Switzerland soon to prepare for the talks, report says.
President Trump previously stated that a final agreement with Iran could be signed as early as this Sunday.
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US-Iran Deal Signing Scheduled for Sunday – Trump
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