https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/will-switzerland-host-the-us-iran-talks---1124307673.html

Will Switzerland Host the US-Iran Talks?

Will Switzerland Host the US-Iran Talks?

Sputnik International

A high level meeting between two senior American and Iranian officials is reportedly set for next week in Switzerland, BFMTV reports.

2026-06-13T21:50+0000

2026-06-13T21:50+0000

2026-06-13T21:50+0000

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The Pakistani foreign minister is planning to fly Switzerland soon to prepare for the talks, report says. President Trump previously stated that a final agreement with Iran could be signed as early as this Sunday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/us-iran-deal-signing-scheduled-for-sunday--trump-1124307474.html

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