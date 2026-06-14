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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/iaea-chief-calls-for-agencys-involvement-in-us-iran-nuclear-deal-1124308742.html
IAEA Chief Calls for Agency's Involvement in US-Iran Nuclear Deal
IAEA Chief Calls for Agency's Involvement in US-Iran Nuclear Deal
Sputnik International
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi called for the agency to be involved in monitoring the implementation of a potential US-Iran nuclear deal.
2026-06-14T08:54+0000
2026-06-14T08:54+0000
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"The most important thing about the agency is verification, and the fact that we are going to be part of the resolution is a very important formality that needs to be there," Grossi said on the sidelines of a seminar organized by the IAEA, as quoted by South Koreaт news agency. Earlier, the Iranian news agency published provisions of a draft memorandum with the US on ending the conflict. Among other things, it stipulates that the parties must hold negotiations within 60 days to reach a final agreement on the nuclear issue. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi previously said that Tehran insisted that the highly enriched uranium issue be resolved on its soil. In turn, US President Donald Trump promised that the United States would remove enriched uranium from Iran when the situation calms down and the right moment arrives.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/iran-raises-issue-of-damage-from-possible-attack-on-bushehr-npp-with-iaea---authorities-1123984967.html
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IAEA Chief Calls for Agency's Involvement in US-Iran Nuclear Deal

08:54 GMT 14.06.2026
© AP Photo / Matthias SchraderInternational Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General, Rafael Grossi.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General, Rafael Grossi. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2026
© AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi called for the agency to be involved in monitoring the implementation of a potential US-Iran nuclear deal.
"The most important thing about the agency is verification, and the fact that we are going to be part of the resolution is a very important formality that needs to be there," Grossi said on the sidelines of a seminar organized by the IAEA, as quoted by South Koreaт news agency.
Earlier, the Iranian news agency published provisions of a draft memorandum with the US on ending the conflict. Among other things, it stipulates that the parties must hold negotiations within 60 days to reach a final agreement on the nuclear issue.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi previously said that Tehran insisted that the highly enriched uranium issue be resolved on its soil. In turn, US President Donald Trump promised that the United States would remove enriched uranium from Iran when the situation calms down and the right moment arrives.
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Raises Issue of Damage From Possible Attack on Bushehr Plant With IAEA
14 April, 03:59 GMT
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