https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/iaea-chief-calls-for-agencys-involvement-in-us-iran-nuclear-deal-1124308742.html
IAEA Chief Calls for Agency's Involvement in US-Iran Nuclear Deal
IAEA Chief Calls for Agency's Involvement in US-Iran Nuclear Deal
Sputnik International
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi called for the agency to be involved in monitoring the implementation of a potential US-Iran nuclear deal.
2026-06-14T08:54+0000
2026-06-14T08:54+0000
2026-06-14T08:54+0000
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"The most important thing about the agency is verification, and the fact that we are going to be part of the resolution is a very important formality that needs to be there," Grossi said on the sidelines of a seminar organized by the IAEA, as quoted by South Koreaт news agency. Earlier, the Iranian news agency published provisions of a draft memorandum with the US on ending the conflict. Among other things, it stipulates that the parties must hold negotiations within 60 days to reach a final agreement on the nuclear issue. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi previously said that Tehran insisted that the highly enriched uranium issue be resolved on its soil. In turn, US President Donald Trump promised that the United States would remove enriched uranium from Iran when the situation calms down and the right moment arrives.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/iran-raises-issue-of-damage-from-possible-attack-on-bushehr-npp-with-iaea---authorities-1123984967.html
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deal, peace deal, nuclear deal, abbas araghchi, donald trump, iran, tehran, us, international atomic energy agency (iaea)
IAEA Chief Calls for Agency's Involvement in US-Iran Nuclear Deal
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi called for the agency to be involved in monitoring the implementation of a potential US-Iran nuclear deal.
"The most important thing about the agency is verification, and the fact that we are going to be part of the resolution is a very important formality that needs to be there," Grossi said on the sidelines of a seminar organized by the IAEA, as quoted by South Koreaт news agency.
Earlier, the Iranian news agency published provisions of a draft memorandum with the US on ending the conflict
. Among other things, it stipulates that the parties must hold negotiations within 60 days to reach a final agreement on the nuclear issue.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi previously said that Tehran insisted that the highly enriched uranium issue be resolved on its soil. In turn, US President Donald Trump promised that the United States would remove enriched uranium from Iran when the situation calms down and the right moment arrives.