https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/iran-agrees-not-to-charge-tolls-in-strait-of-hormuz-under-deal-with-us---reports-1124308086.html
Iran Agrees Not to Charge Tolls in Strait of Hormuz Under Deal With US - Reports
Iran Agrees Not to Charge Tolls in Strait of Hormuz Under Deal With US - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran will open the strategic strait where tolls will not be charged, the news channel said.
2026-06-14T04:25+0000
2026-06-14T04:25+0000
2026-06-14T04:25+0000
world
iran
us
strait of hormuz
blockade
agreement
services
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/12/1124010231_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fbfe92efc0adf17841a7791cca5e1534.jpg
Iran will open the strategic strait where tolls will not be charged, the news channel said.Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran and Oman would soon issue a joint statement on shipping management in the Strait of Hormuz. Araghchi emphasized that there was no talk of charging tolls, but that a fee for services was expected.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/military-force-may-be-used-to-secure-strait-of-hormuz-if-necessary---iranian-fm-1124305850.html
iran
strait of hormuz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/12/1124010231_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d827e0d645978fad9264fbfcef61295c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran, us, strait of hormuz, blockade, agreement, services
iran, us, strait of hormuz, blockade, agreement, services
Iran Agrees Not to Charge Tolls in Strait of Hormuz Under Deal With US - Reports
Iran has agreed not to charge tolls on ships in the Strait of Hormuz as part of a settlement agreement with the United States, Fox News claims citing a source.
Iran will open the strategic strait where tolls will not be charged, the news channel said.
A senior US administration official told the channel that if the deal is signed, the US will lift the blockade simultaneously with Iran opening the strait, after which mine clearance operations will begin.
Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran and Oman would soon issue a joint statement on shipping management in the Strait of Hormuz. Araghchi emphasized that there was no talk of charging tolls, but that a fee for services was expected.