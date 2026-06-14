https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/iran-agrees-not-to-charge-tolls-in-strait-of-hormuz-under-deal-with-us---reports-1124308086.html

Iran Agrees Not to Charge Tolls in Strait of Hormuz Under Deal With US - Reports

Iran Agrees Not to Charge Tolls in Strait of Hormuz Under Deal With US - Reports

Sputnik International

Iran will open the strategic strait where tolls will not be charged, the news channel said.

2026-06-14T04:25+0000

2026-06-14T04:25+0000

2026-06-14T04:25+0000

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Iran will open the strategic strait where tolls will not be charged, the news channel said.Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran and Oman would soon issue a joint statement on shipping management in the Strait of Hormuz. Araghchi emphasized that there was no talk of charging tolls, but that a fee for services was expected.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/military-force-may-be-used-to-secure-strait-of-hormuz-if-necessary---iranian-fm-1124305850.html

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