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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/iran-agrees-not-to-charge-tolls-in-strait-of-hormuz-under-deal-with-us---reports-1124308086.html
Iran Agrees Not to Charge Tolls in Strait of Hormuz Under Deal With US - Reports
Iran Agrees Not to Charge Tolls in Strait of Hormuz Under Deal With US - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran will open the strategic strait where tolls will not be charged, the news channel said.
2026-06-14T04:25+0000
2026-06-14T04:25+0000
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Iran will open the strategic strait where tolls will not be charged, the news channel said.Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran and Oman would soon issue a joint statement on shipping management in the Strait of Hormuz. Araghchi emphasized that there was no talk of charging tolls, but that a fee for services was expected.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/military-force-may-be-used-to-secure-strait-of-hormuz-if-necessary---iranian-fm-1124305850.html
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iran, us, strait of hormuz, blockade, agreement, services

Iran Agrees Not to Charge Tolls in Strait of Hormuz Under Deal With US - Reports

04:25 GMT 14.06.2026
© AP Photo / Altaf QadriОрмузский пролив
Ормузский пролив - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2026
© AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
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Iran has agreed not to charge tolls on ships in the Strait of Hormuz as part of a settlement agreement with the United States, Fox News claims citing a source.
Iran will open the strategic strait where tolls will not be charged, the news channel said.

A senior US administration official told the channel that if the deal is signed, the US will lift the blockade simultaneously with Iran opening the strait, after which mine clearance operations will begin.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran and Oman would soon issue a joint statement on shipping management in the Strait of Hormuz. Araghchi emphasized that there was no talk of charging tolls, but that a fee for services was expected.
In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Military Force May be Used to Secure Strait of Hormuz if Necessary - Iranian FM
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