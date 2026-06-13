https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/military-force-may-be-used-to-secure-strait-of-hormuz-if-necessary---iranian-fm-1124305850.html
Military Force May be Used to Secure Strait of Hormuz if Necessary - Iranian FM
Military Force May be Used to Secure Strait of Hormuz if Necessary - Iranian FM
Sputnik International
Iran, after establishing a new legal regime for the Strait of Hormuz, will use military assets to control it if necessary, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
2026-06-13T09:19+0000
2026-06-13T09:19+0000
2026-06-13T09:19+0000
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"We cannot control the Strait of Hormuz militarily forever, but if necessary, the military will intervene. The sword will always be raised over the Strait of Hormuz," the minister said on Iranian television. He said Iran is holding consultations with Oman regarding the establishment of a new administration regime for the Strait of Hormuz and has also begun consultations with other countries for which the Strait of Hormuz is important. Araghchi cited China, which actively trades with Middle Eastern countries, as an example.Abbas Araghchi said there are opponents of Tehran's agreement with Washington, primarily Israel.On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, killing over 3,000 people. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire, which formally remains in effect. Negotiations between Iran and the US are underway, with the countries attempting to agree on a framework memorandum of understanding. The sides periodically exchange isolated strikes.
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Military Force May be Used to Secure Strait of Hormuz if Necessary - Iranian FM
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran, after establishing a new legal regime for the Strait of Hormuz, will use military assets to control it if necessary, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
"We cannot control the Strait of Hormuz militarily forever, but if necessary, the military will intervene. The sword will always be raised over the Strait of Hormuz," the minister said on Iranian television.
He said Iran is holding consultations with Oman regarding the establishment of a new administration regime for the Strait of Hormuz and has also begun consultations with other countries for which the Strait of Hormuz is important. Araghchi cited China, which actively trades with Middle Eastern countries, as an example.
Abbas Araghchi said there are opponents of Tehran's agreement with Washington
, primarily Israel.
"Of course, there are opponents of the agreement, led by the Zionist regime, which is looking for a pretext to derail it," the minister said on Iranian television.
On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, killing over 3,000 people. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire, which formally remains in effect. Negotiations between Iran and the US are underway, with the countries attempting to agree on a framework memorandum of understanding. The sides periodically exchange isolated strikes.