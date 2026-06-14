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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/israeli-bombs-on-lebanon-expose-false-us-promises--iranian-parliament-speaker-1124309339.html
Israeli Bombs on Lebanon Expose False US Promises — Iranian Parliament Speaker
Israeli Bombs on Lebanon Expose False US Promises — Iranian Parliament Speaker
Sputnik International
Israeli attacks on Beirut once again demonstrate that the US lacks the will or the ability to keep its promises, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said, calling ongoing US-Iran peace talks into question.
2026-06-14T14:49+0000
2026-06-14T14:49+0000
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The Israeli Defense Forces claimed it hit a Hezbollah command center in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut on Sunday.Lebanese emergency medical services told Sputnik that Israeli aircraft also bombed the Ghobeiry district of southern Beirut.According to preliminary reports, one person was killed and several others were injured.He warned progress in peace talks in Islamabad was impossible if the US breaks its pledges on Lebanon.The Iranian Mehr news agency published details of a draft peace deal with the US on Friday, quoting a source close to the Iranian negotiating team.The 14 points of the draft include an immediate and permanent ceasefire “on all fronts,” including in Lebanon.Israel continues to bomb Lebanon despite a US-mediated ceasefire and Lebanese–Israeli talks.The Lebanese government says Israeli attacks violate its sovereignty and hinder stabilization efforts in the south of the country.
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Israeli Bombs on Lebanon Expose False US Promises — Iranian Parliament Speaker

14:49 GMT 14.06.2026
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarA man stands atop the rubble as smoke rises from a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Saturday, March 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
A man stands atop the rubble as smoke rises from a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Saturday, March 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2026
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
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Israeli attacks on Beirut once again demonstrate that the US lacks the will or the ability to keep its promises, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said, calling ongoing US-Iran peace talks into question.
The Israeli Defense Forces claimed it hit a Hezbollah command center in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut on Sunday.
Lebanese emergency medical services told Sputnik that Israeli aircraft also bombed the Ghobeiry district of southern Beirut.
According to preliminary reports, one person was killed and several others were injured.

“The aggression of Israel against Dahieh has once again shown that the United States lacks either the will or the ability to fulfill its obligations," Ghalibaf wrote on his X account. "You cannot score points by giving the regime a green light. The game of ‘good cop and bad cop’ is outdated.”

Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2026
World
Israel Strikes Beirut's Southern Suburb, Casualties Reported
13:08 GMT
He warned progress in peace talks in Islamabad was impossible if the US breaks its pledges on Lebanon.
The Iranian Mehr news agency published details of a draft peace deal with the US on Friday, quoting a source close to the Iranian negotiating team.
The 14 points of the draft include an immediate and permanent ceasefire “on all fronts,” including in Lebanon.
Israel continues to bomb Lebanon despite a US-mediated ceasefire and Lebanese–Israeli talks.
The Lebanese government says Israeli attacks violate its sovereignty and hinder stabilization efforts in the south of the country.
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