https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/israeli-bombs-on-lebanon-expose-false-us-promises--iranian-parliament-speaker-1124309339.html

Israeli Bombs on Lebanon Expose False US Promises — Iranian Parliament Speaker

Israeli Bombs on Lebanon Expose False US Promises — Iranian Parliament Speaker

Sputnik International

Israeli attacks on Beirut once again demonstrate that the US lacks the will or the ability to keep its promises, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said, calling ongoing US-Iran peace talks into question.

2026-06-14T14:49+0000

2026-06-14T14:49+0000

2026-06-14T14:49+0000

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mohammad bagher ghalibaf

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The Israeli Defense Forces claimed it hit a Hezbollah command center in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut on Sunday.Lebanese emergency medical services told Sputnik that Israeli aircraft also bombed the Ghobeiry district of southern Beirut.According to preliminary reports, one person was killed and several others were injured.He warned progress in peace talks in Islamabad was impossible if the US breaks its pledges on Lebanon.The Iranian Mehr news agency published details of a draft peace deal with the US on Friday, quoting a source close to the Iranian negotiating team.The 14 points of the draft include an immediate and permanent ceasefire “on all fronts,” including in Lebanon.Israel continues to bomb Lebanon despite a US-mediated ceasefire and Lebanese–Israeli talks.The Lebanese government says Israeli attacks violate its sovereignty and hinder stabilization efforts in the south of the country.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/israel-strikes-beiruts-southern-suburb-casualties-reported-1124309183.html

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mohammad bagher ghalibaf, israel, lebanon, iran, middle east