https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/israel-strikes-beiruts-southern-suburb-casualties-reported-1124309183.html
Israel Strikes Beirut's Southern Suburb, Casualties Reported
Israel Strikes Beirut's Southern Suburb, Casualties Reported
Sputnik International
Israeli aircraft have struck the Ghobeiry area in Beirut's southern suburb, with preliminary reports indicating one person killed and several wounded, a source in the Lebanese ambulance service told Sputnik on Sunday.
2026-06-14T13:08+0000
2026-06-14T13:08+0000
2026-06-14T13:08+0000
world
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
beirut
israel
israel defense forces (idf)
hezbollah
strike
missile strike
air strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0c/1120863809_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_04184c2c10c63131fd507cc5bb4b2556.jpg
"Enemy aircraft carried out two powerful strikes on the Ghobeiry area in Beirut's southern suburb. The death of one person has been confirmed so far, and there are wounded," the source said. The strikes hit two apartments in a residential building in Ghobeiry, the source added. The Israeli army confirmed the strike on Beirut's southern suburb, saying it had attacked a Hezbollah command headquarters in the Ghobeiry area.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is currently attacking the Hezbollah movement targets in the Beirut suburb of Dahieh, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.The IDF later said it had struck a Hezbollah command center in Dahieh.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260607/israeli-army-strikes-residential-buildings-in-beirut-suburb-1124280338.html
beirut
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0c/1120863809_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e3bf012236dfeaee750be4a4fce4d5d0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
middle east, benjamin netanyahu, beirut, israel, israel defense forces (idf), hezbollah, strike, missile strike, air strike
middle east, benjamin netanyahu, beirut, israel, israel defense forces (idf), hezbollah, strike, missile strike, air strike
Israel Strikes Beirut's Southern Suburb, Casualties Reported
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Israeli aircraft have struck the Ghobeiry area in Beirut's southern suburb, with preliminary reports indicating one person killed and several wounded, a source in the Lebanese ambulance service told Sputnik on Sunday.
"Enemy aircraft carried out two powerful strikes on the Ghobeiry area in Beirut's southern suburb. The death of one person has been confirmed so far, and there are wounded," the source said.
The strikes hit two apartments in a residential building in Ghobeiry, the source added.
The Israeli army confirmed the strike on Beirut's southern suburb, saying it had attacked a Hezbollah command headquarters in the Ghobeiry area.
The Israel Defense Forces
(IDF) is currently attacking the Hezbollah movement targets in the Beirut suburb of Dahieh, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.
"In accordance with the instructions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, the IDF is currently striking Hezbollah targets in the Dahieh area of Beirut in response to Hezbollah's shelling of Israeli territory," the statement read.
The IDF later said it had struck a Hezbollah command center in Dahieh.