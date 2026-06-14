https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/israel-strikes-beiruts-southern-suburb-casualties-reported-1124309183.html

Israel Strikes Beirut's Southern Suburb, Casualties Reported

Israel Strikes Beirut's Southern Suburb, Casualties Reported

Sputnik International

Israeli aircraft have struck the Ghobeiry area in Beirut's southern suburb, with preliminary reports indicating one person killed and several wounded, a source in the Lebanese ambulance service told Sputnik on Sunday.

2026-06-14T13:08+0000

2026-06-14T13:08+0000

2026-06-14T13:08+0000

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"Enemy aircraft carried out two powerful strikes on the Ghobeiry area in Beirut's southern suburb. The death of one person has been confirmed so far, and there are wounded," the source said. The strikes hit two apartments in a residential building in Ghobeiry, the source added. The Israeli army confirmed the strike on Beirut's southern suburb, saying it had attacked a Hezbollah command headquarters in the Ghobeiry area.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is currently attacking the Hezbollah movement targets in the Beirut suburb of Dahieh, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.The IDF later said it had struck a Hezbollah command center in Dahieh.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260607/israeli-army-strikes-residential-buildings-in-beirut-suburb-1124280338.html

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middle east, benjamin netanyahu, beirut, israel, israel defense forces (idf), hezbollah, strike, missile strike, air strike