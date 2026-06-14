https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/japan-to-send-delegation-to-greenland-to-study-rare-earth-metal-mining---reports-1124308253.html
Japan to Send Delegation to Greenland to Study Rare Earth Metal Mining - Reports
Japan to Send Delegation to Greenland to Study Rare Earth Metal Mining - Reports
Sputnik International
The Japanese government will send specialists to Greenland this summer to study the possibility of mining rare earth metals and other critical minerals, the... 14.06.2026, Sputnik International
2026-06-14T04:33+0000
2026-06-14T04:33+0000
2026-06-14T04:33+0000
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According to the newspaper, the experts will consult with the Greenland Autonomous Government and inspect mines where preparations are underway for rare earths mining.The publication noted that the US Geological Survey estimated Greenland's rare earth reserves at 1.5 million tons, ranking it eighth in the world. Based on this, Japan intends to study the types of resources, their reserves, and production costs in order to subsequently assess the feasibility and scale of investment by Japanese companies.In November 2025, a Japanese public-private delegation visited an operating feldspar mine in Greenland. According to Nikkei, the Japanese side concluded that even in the extreme cold, the mine had business potential.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260113/rare-earthsor-arctic-control-greenlands-riches-may-just-be-excuse-1123458509.html
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japan, greenland, production, reserves, companies
japan, greenland, production, reserves, companies
Japan to Send Delegation to Greenland to Study Rare Earth Metal Mining - Reports
The Japanese government will send specialists to Greenland this summer to study the possibility of mining rare earth metals and other critical minerals, the Nikkei newspaper reported.
According to the newspaper, the experts will consult with the Greenland Autonomous Government and inspect mines where preparations are underway for rare earths mining.
Tokyo is seeking to diversify its rare earth metal supply sources amid the global market's high dependence on China. China accounts for approximately 70% of global production of rare earth metals, including dysprosium, which is essential for electric vehicle engines.
The publication noted that the US Geological Survey estimated Greenland's rare earth reserves at 1.5 million tons, ranking it eighth in the world. Based on this, Japan intends to study the types of resources, their reserves, and production costs in order to subsequently assess the feasibility and scale of investment by Japanese companies.
In November 2025, a Japanese public-private delegation visited an operating feldspar mine in Greenland. According to Nikkei, the Japanese side concluded that even in the extreme cold, the mine had business potential.