https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/japan-to-send-delegation-to-greenland-to-study-rare-earth-metal-mining---reports-1124308253.html

Japan to Send Delegation to Greenland to Study Rare Earth Metal Mining - Reports

Japan to Send Delegation to Greenland to Study Rare Earth Metal Mining - Reports

Sputnik International

The Japanese government will send specialists to Greenland this summer to study the possibility of mining rare earth metals and other critical minerals, the... 14.06.2026, Sputnik International

2026-06-14T04:33+0000

2026-06-14T04:33+0000

2026-06-14T04:33+0000

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According to the newspaper, the experts will consult with the Greenland Autonomous Government and inspect mines where preparations are underway for rare earths mining.The publication noted that the US Geological Survey estimated Greenland's rare earth reserves at 1.5 million tons, ranking it eighth in the world. Based on this, Japan intends to study the types of resources, their reserves, and production costs in order to subsequently assess the feasibility and scale of investment by Japanese companies.In November 2025, a Japanese public-private delegation visited an operating feldspar mine in Greenland. According to Nikkei, the Japanese side concluded that even in the extreme cold, the mine had business potential.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260113/rare-earthsor-arctic-control-greenlands-riches-may-just-be-excuse-1123458509.html

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