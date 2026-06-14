https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/swiss-banks-acting-arbitrarily-in-interpreting-russia-sanctions---russian-ambassador-1124307941.html
Swiss Banks Acting Arbitrarily in Interpreting Russia Sanctions - Russian Ambassador
Swiss Banks Acting Arbitrarily in Interpreting Russia Sanctions - Russian Ambassador
Sputnik International
Russians are facing arbitrary actions from Swiss banks, which are interpreting anti-Russian sanctions extremely broadly, Russian Ambassador to Switzerland Sergey Garmonin said in an interview with Sputnik.
2026-06-14T03:56+0000
2026-06-14T03:56+0000
2026-06-14T03:56+0000
world
russia
switzerland
sanctions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/17/1120980710_0:316:3077:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_6db52df57a1587fdf525b9de73e33a78.jpg
According to the ambassador, the problem of the collateral impact of anti-Russian restrictions on Russian citizens has remained unchanged since 2022.For example, Russian citizens are restricted in their contact with friends and relatives in Russia, including due to the closure of direct air travel. Switzerland is not a member of the EU or NATO, but Bern has joined almost all European sanctions against Russia since February 24, 2022. In December 2025, Garmonin told Sputnik that Bern had recently taken a number of noteworthy steps toward NATO integration, noting that Swiss neutrality was no longer existing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/eu-to-not-be-able-to-influence-russias-sovereign-policy-by-expanding-sanctions---russias-mfa-spox-1124292105.html
russia
switzerland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/17/1120980710_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2bbb21311b9c7772f14bbc13aeb4842b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, switzerland, sanctions
russia, switzerland, sanctions
Swiss Banks Acting Arbitrarily in Interpreting Russia Sanctions - Russian Ambassador
GENEVA (Sputnik) - Russians are facing arbitrary actions from Swiss banks, which are interpreting anti-Russian sanctions extremely broadly, Russian Ambassador to Switzerland Sergey Garmonin said in an interview with Sputnik.
According to the ambassador, the problem of the collateral impact of anti-Russian restrictions on Russian citizens has remained unchanged since 2022.
"The key problem now lies more in the banking sector. Some of our fellow citizens are facing arbitrary actions from Swiss financial institutions, which are interpreting anti-Russian sanctions extremely broadly," the diplomat said.
For example, Russian citizens are restricted in their contact with friends and relatives in Russia, including due to the closure of direct air travel.
"Furthermore, Russians are now deprived of the opportunity to conduct financial transactions, that is, transfer funds to or from Russia. They cannot be sure that their parcels containing personal belongings, gifts, children's toys, and literature will even arrive home. Shipments from Europe often disappear en route, and postal operators simply refuse to accept responsibility. Is this harassment in the literal sense of the word? No. Does this worry our fellow citizens? Of course, yes," Garmonin said.
Switzerland is not a member of the EU or NATO, but Bern has joined almost all European sanctions against Russia since February 24, 2022.
In December 2025, Garmonin told Sputnik that Bern had recently taken a number of noteworthy steps toward NATO integration, noting that Swiss neutrality was no longer existing.