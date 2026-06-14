https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/swiss-banks-acting-arbitrarily-in-interpreting-russia-sanctions---russian-ambassador-1124307941.html

Swiss Banks Acting Arbitrarily in Interpreting Russia Sanctions - Russian Ambassador

Swiss Banks Acting Arbitrarily in Interpreting Russia Sanctions - Russian Ambassador

Sputnik International

Russians are facing arbitrary actions from Swiss banks, which are interpreting anti-Russian sanctions extremely broadly, Russian Ambassador to Switzerland Sergey Garmonin said in an interview with Sputnik.

2026-06-14T03:56+0000

2026-06-14T03:56+0000

2026-06-14T03:56+0000

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According to the ambassador, the problem of the collateral impact of anti-Russian restrictions on Russian citizens has remained unchanged since 2022.For example, Russian citizens are restricted in their contact with friends and relatives in Russia, including due to the closure of direct air travel. Switzerland is not a member of the EU or NATO, but Bern has joined almost all European sanctions against Russia since February 24, 2022. In December 2025, Garmonin told Sputnik that Bern had recently taken a number of noteworthy steps toward NATO integration, noting that Swiss neutrality was no longer existing.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/eu-to-not-be-able-to-influence-russias-sovereign-policy-by-expanding-sanctions---russias-mfa-spox-1124292105.html

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