https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/thailand-and-vietnam-just-formed-their-own-mini-bloc-inside-asean-1124308864.html
Thailand and Vietnam Just Formed Their Own Mini-Bloc Inside ASEAN
Thailand and Vietnam Just Formed Their Own Mini-Bloc Inside ASEAN
Sputnik International
The two countries pledged to nearly double bilateral trade to $25 billion within four years — and double it again after that.
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Why the sudden alignment?Analysts warn this could go either way: an 'Asean‑plus' effect pulling the bloc toward deeper integration — or just another ceremonial bilateral deal, leaving the broader regional architecture no stronger.
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thailand, vietnam, asean, bloc, trade bloc, trade, international trade
Thailand and Vietnam Just Formed Their Own Mini-Bloc Inside ASEAN
The two countries pledged to nearly double bilateral trade to $25 billion within four years — and double it again after that.
Why the sudden alignment?
Battered by US tariffs
and global shocks
Vietnam’s fast-growing economy is about to overtake Thailand as ASEAN’s second-largest economy
Both want supply chain resilience in electronics & semiconductors
Analysts warn this could go either way: an 'Asean‑plus' effect pulling the bloc toward deeper integration — or just another ceremonial bilateral deal, leaving the broader regional architecture no stronger.
24 December 2025, 16:00 GMT