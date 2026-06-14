https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/thailand-and-vietnam-just-formed-their-own-mini-bloc-inside-asean-1124308864.html

Thailand and Vietnam Just Formed Their Own Mini-Bloc Inside ASEAN

Thailand and Vietnam Just Formed Their Own Mini-Bloc Inside ASEAN

Sputnik International

The two countries pledged to nearly double bilateral trade to $25 billion within four years — and double it again after that.

2026-06-14T09:02+0000

2026-06-14T09:02+0000

2026-06-14T09:02+0000

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Why the sudden alignment?Analysts warn this could go either way: an 'Asean‑plus' effect pulling the bloc toward deeper integration — or just another ceremonial bilateral deal, leaving the broader regional architecture no stronger.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251224/china-pushes-digital-yuan-into-asean-countries-to-chip-away-at-dollar-rule----1123360159.html

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