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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/thailand-and-vietnam-just-formed-their-own-mini-bloc-inside-asean-1124308864.html
Thailand and Vietnam Just Formed Their Own Mini-Bloc Inside ASEAN
Thailand and Vietnam Just Formed Their Own Mini-Bloc Inside ASEAN
Sputnik International
The two countries pledged to nearly double bilateral trade to $25 billion within four years — and double it again after that.
2026-06-14T09:02+0000
2026-06-14T09:02+0000
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Why the sudden alignment?Analysts warn this could go either way: an 'Asean‑plus' effect pulling the bloc toward deeper integration — or just another ceremonial bilateral deal, leaving the broader regional architecture no stronger.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251224/china-pushes-digital-yuan-into-asean-countries-to-chip-away-at-dollar-rule----1123360159.html
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thailand, vietnam, asean, bloc, trade bloc, trade, international trade

Thailand and Vietnam Just Formed Their Own Mini-Bloc Inside ASEAN

09:02 GMT 14.06.2026
CC BY 2.0 / Marco Verch Professional Photographer and Speaker / Skyline of Bangkok behind the Flag of ThailandSkyline of Bangkok behind the Flag of Thailand
Skyline of Bangkok behind the Flag of Thailand - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2026
CC BY 2.0 / Marco Verch Professional Photographer and Speaker / Skyline of Bangkok behind the Flag of Thailand
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The two countries pledged to nearly double bilateral trade to $25 billion within four years — and double it again after that.

Why the sudden alignment?

Battered by US tariffs and global shocks
Vietnam’s fast-growing economy is about to overtake Thailand as ASEAN’s second-largest economy
Both want supply chain resilience in electronics & semiconductors
Analysts warn this could go either way: an 'Asean‑plus' effect pulling the bloc toward deeper integration — or just another ceremonial bilateral deal, leaving the broader regional architecture no stronger.
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