https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/ukraine-braces-for-kramatorsk-retreat-as-russian-forces-advance-1124310169.html

Ukraine Braces for Kramatorsk Retreat as Russian Forces Advance

Ukraine Braces for Kramatorsk Retreat as Russian Forces Advance

Sputnik International

Ukraine is preparing for the possible loss of Konstantinovka, Druzhkovka and Kramatorsk after rapid advances by Russian forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense says.

2026-06-14T17:55+0000

2026-06-14T17:55+0000

2026-06-14T18:39+0000

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It said key factories in the region were being evacuated.Key statements:"As of June 14 2026, the main production facilities of the Kramatorsk Heavy Machine Tool Plant along with its 3,500 employees, have already been relocated from the town to one of the western regions of Ukraine," the statement read.The decision to evacuate main enterprises and their personnel to western Ukraine was triggered by fast advancing Yug (battlegroup in the settlement of Konstantinovka in the DPR, the ministry added.The Russian military also said that regardless of Ukraine's "bravura claims of an imminent turnaround on the battlefield," Kiev is actively preparing for the loss of Konstantinovka, Druzhkovka and Kramatorsk, which will be followed by the loss of the entire Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/russian-actions-force-ukraine-to-evacuate-staff-from-key-enterprises-in-kramatorsk---mod-1124309009.html

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