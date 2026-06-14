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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/ukraine-braces-for-kramatorsk-retreat-as-russian-forces-advance-1124310169.html
Ukraine Braces for Kramatorsk Retreat as Russian Forces Advance
Ukraine Braces for Kramatorsk Retreat as Russian Forces Advance
Sputnik International
Ukraine is preparing for the possible loss of Konstantinovka, Druzhkovka and Kramatorsk after rapid advances by Russian forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense says.
2026-06-14T17:55+0000
2026-06-14T18:39+0000
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It said key factories in the region were being evacuated.Key statements:"As of June 14 2026, the main production facilities of the Kramatorsk Heavy Machine Tool Plant along with its 3,500 employees, have already been relocated from the town to one of the western regions of Ukraine," the statement read.The decision to evacuate main enterprises and their personnel to western Ukraine was triggered by fast advancing Yug (battlegroup in the settlement of Konstantinovka in the DPR, the ministry added.The Russian military also said that regardless of Ukraine's "bravura claims of an imminent turnaround on the battlefield," Kiev is actively preparing for the loss of Konstantinovka, Druzhkovka and Kramatorsk, which will be followed by the loss of the entire Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/russian-actions-force-ukraine-to-evacuate-staff-from-key-enterprises-in-kramatorsk---mod-1124309009.html
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Ukraine Braces for Kramatorsk Retreat as Russian Forces Advance

17:55 GMT 14.06.2026 (Updated: 18:39 GMT 14.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the 40th Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade of the Sever Battlegroup fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen of the 40th Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade of the Sever Battlegroup fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2026
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Ukraine is preparing for the possible loss of Konstantinovka, Druzhkovka and Kramatorsk after rapid advances by Russian forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
It said key factories in the region were being evacuated.
Key statements:
The Novokramatorsk Machine-Building Plant, which repairs Ukrainian armored vehicles, is being relocated
The Starokramatorsk Machine-Building Plant, which makes artillery barrel parts, is also being moved
The Kramatorsk Heavy Machine Tool Plant has reportedly transferred core production and around 3,500 staff to western regions
"As of June 14 2026, the main production facilities of the Kramatorsk Heavy Machine Tool Plant along with its 3,500 employees, have already been relocated from the town to one of the western regions of Ukraine," the statement read.
Energomashspetsstal, which makes equipment for metallurgy, shipbuilding and nuclear power, is also being evacuated
Since June 9, families with children under 17 have reportedly been forced to evacuate from Kramatorsk.
Missile strike on an enemy target. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Actions Force Ukraine to Evacuate Staff From Key Enterprises in Kramatorsk - MoD
10:30 GMT
The decision to evacuate main enterprises and their personnel to western Ukraine was triggered by fast advancing Yug (battlegroup in the settlement of Konstantinovka in the DPR, the ministry added.
The Russian military also said that regardless of Ukraine's "bravura claims of an imminent turnaround on the battlefield," Kiev is actively preparing for the loss of Konstantinovka, Druzhkovka and Kramatorsk, which will be followed by the loss of the entire Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration.
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