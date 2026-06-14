https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/russian-actions-force-ukraine-to-evacuate-staff-from-key-enterprises-in-kramatorsk---mod-1124309009.html
Russian Actions Force Ukraine to Evacuate Staff From Key Enterprises in Kramatorsk - MoD
Russian Actions Force Ukraine to Evacuate Staff From Key Enterprises in Kramatorsk - MoD
Sputnik International
Successful Russian operations in the city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic have forced Kiev to evacuate personnel from key enterprises in the cities of Kramatorsk and Druzhkovka, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-06-14T10:30+0000
2026-06-14T10:30+0000
2026-06-14T10:30+0000
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"Successful actions and advance of Battlegroup Yug in Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic) forced the Kiev regime to begin evacuating main enterprises, organisations, and their staff from Kramatorsk and Druzhkovka to western Ukraine," the ministry's statement read. Russian forces are conducting active offensive operations in Konstantinovka and continue to destroy surrounded Ukrainian units in the southwestern part of the city, the ministry added. In the past 24 hours, 117 buildings have been liberated in the settlement, while Kiev lost up to 90 soldiers, three armored vehicles, and 20 pickup trucks, it said. Assault units of Russia's Battlegroup Zapad are conducting search and destroy operations against scattered groups and lone Ukrainian fighters in the liberated quarters of Krasny Liman, the ministry added.Ukraine lost over 460 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 280 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Battlegroup Tsentr, up to 210 by Battlegroup Sever, over 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 150 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.Russian forces also struck Ukrainian long-range drone storage facilities, fuel and energy, transport, and port infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 150 areas, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/russian-forces-liberate-priyut-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--1124300652.html
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Russian Actions Force Ukraine to Evacuate Staff From Key Enterprises in Kramatorsk - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Successful Russian operations in the city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic have forced Kiev to evacuate personnel from key enterprises in the cities of Kramatorsk and Druzhkovka, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Successful actions and advance
of Battlegroup Yug in Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic) forced the Kiev regime to begin evacuating main enterprises, organisations, and their staff from Kramatorsk and Druzhkovka to western Ukraine," the ministry's statement read.
Russian forces are conducting active offensive operations in Konstantinovka and continue to destroy surrounded Ukrainian units in the southwestern part of the city, the ministry added.
In the past 24 hours, 117 buildings have been liberated in the settlement, while Kiev lost up to 90 soldiers, three armored vehicles, and 20 pickup trucks, it said.
"In the settlement of Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People's Republic, Russian forces have reached the northwestern outskirts of the city and established control over its Northern, Central, Communal, and Southern districts," the ministry said.
Assault units of Russia's Battlegroup Zapad are conducting search and destroy operations against scattered groups and lone Ukrainian fighters in the liberated quarters of Krasny Liman, the ministry added.
Ukraine lost over 460 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 460 military personnel, five infantry combat vehicles, seven vehicles, and two 122mm D-30 howitzers," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 280 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Battlegroup Tsentr, up to 210 by Battlegroup Sever, over 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 150 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
Russian forces
also struck Ukrainian long-range drone storage facilities, fuel and energy, transport, and port infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 150 areas, the ministry added.