https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/russian-actions-force-ukraine-to-evacuate-staff-from-key-enterprises-in-kramatorsk---mod-1124309009.html

Russian Actions Force Ukraine to Evacuate Staff From Key Enterprises in Kramatorsk - MoD

Russian Actions Force Ukraine to Evacuate Staff From Key Enterprises in Kramatorsk - MoD

Sputnik International

Successful Russian operations in the city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic have forced Kiev to evacuate personnel from key enterprises in the cities of Kramatorsk and Druzhkovka, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-06-14T10:30+0000

2026-06-14T10:30+0000

2026-06-14T10:30+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

ukraine

russia

kramatorsk

russian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1e/1123036722_0:0:1860:1046_1920x0_80_0_0_76933306a16a044150beae451d663783.jpg

"Successful actions and advance of Battlegroup Yug in Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic) forced the Kiev regime to begin evacuating main enterprises, organisations, and their staff from Kramatorsk and Druzhkovka to western Ukraine," the ministry's statement read. Russian forces are conducting active offensive operations in Konstantinovka and continue to destroy surrounded Ukrainian units in the southwestern part of the city, the ministry added. In the past 24 hours, 117 buildings have been liberated in the settlement, while Kiev lost up to 90 soldiers, three armored vehicles, and 20 pickup trucks, it said. Assault units of Russia's Battlegroup Zapad are conducting search and destroy operations against scattered groups and lone Ukrainian fighters in the liberated quarters of Krasny Liman, the ministry added.Ukraine lost over 460 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 280 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Battlegroup Tsentr, up to 210 by Battlegroup Sever, over 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 150 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.Russian forces also struck Ukrainian long-range drone storage facilities, fuel and energy, transport, and port infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 150 areas, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/russian-forces-liberate-priyut-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--1124300652.html

ukraine

russia

kramatorsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, ukraine, russia, kramatorsk, russian armed forces