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Israeli Forces Intend to Keep Control Over 'Security Zones' in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza - Katz
Israeli Forces Intend to Keep Control Over 'Security Zones' in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza - Katz
Sputnik International
Israel will not compromise on its border security, so the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will maintain control over the "security zones" in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Monday.
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"[Israeli] Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I are pursuing a clear policy according to which the IDF will remain in the security zones in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza indefinitely in order to protect the border and Israeli settlements from jihadist groups from there," Katz said, as quoted by the press service of the Ministry of Defense. This position was explained to US President Donald Trump, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and other senior officials, the minister said. Earlier, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed the completion of the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, and its signing will take place on Friday, June 19, in Switzerland.Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharib-Abadi said the agreement reached on Sunday establishes a permanent and immediate end to hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon.
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israel katz, benjamin netanyahu, donald trump, israel, lebanon, israel defense forces (idf), syria
israel katz, benjamin netanyahu, donald trump, israel, lebanon, israel defense forces (idf), syria
Israeli Forces Intend to Keep Control Over 'Security Zones' in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza - Katz
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel will not compromise on its border security, so the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will maintain control over the "security zones" in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Monday.
"[Israeli] Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I are pursuing a clear policy according to which the IDF will remain in the security zones in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza indefinitely in order to protect the border and Israeli settlements from jihadist groups from there," Katz said, as quoted by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.
This position was explained to US President Donald Trump, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and other senior officials, the minister said.
"We will not compromise on the vital interests of Israel's security and the protection of our citizens, and we will not leave the security zones," the minister added.
Earlier, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed the completion of the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States
, and its signing will take place on Friday, June 19, in Switzerland.
Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharib-Abadi said the agreement reached on Sunday establishes a permanent and immediate end to hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon.