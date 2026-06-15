https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/memorandum-of-understanding-was-electronically-signed-by-trump-vance-ghalibaf---reports-1124314336.html

US and Iran Sign Memorandum of Understanding - Reports

US and Iran Sign Memorandum of Understanding - Reports

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump, US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf signed the memorandum of understanding digitally, media reported on Monday, citing a US official.

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The details of the memorandum of understanding signed by the United States and Iran will be made public within the next two days, media reported on Monday, citing a senior US official.Vance further said that Washington hopes to release the content of the agreement sometime this week.On Sunday, US President Donald Trump and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed the finalization of a memorandum of understanding, which is to be physically signed in Switzerland on June 19. A digital signing was made on Sunday, US Vice President JD Vance said earlier on Monday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/us-iran-deal-to-be-finalized-by-unsc--1124310653.html

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