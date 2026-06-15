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Moscow Calls West's Statements on Alleged Russian Attack on Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Fake News
Moscow Calls West's Statements on Alleged Russian Attack on Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Fake News
Sputnik International
The statements by Kiev and western countries about the alleged Russian attack on the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra a "concocted fake news," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
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"The West, together with the Kiev regime, concocted another false news — a real fake: French President [Emmanuel] Macron and [French Foreign] Minister [Jean-Noel] Barrot made harsh statements in connection with the fire in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. According to them, it was allegedly attacked by the Russian armed forces. We 'figured it out' on the fly. They suddenly remembered about the status of a UNESCO World Heritage Site," Zakharova wrote on Telegram. Macron and Barrot immediately accused Russia of the alleged attack on the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, but the French authorities have not spoken about the deaths in Starobelsk due to the terrorist attack of the Ukrainian armed forces, the diplomat added.
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Moscow Calls West's Statements on Alleged Russian Attack on Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Fake News
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The statements by Kiev and western countries about the alleged Russian attack on the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra a "concocted fake news," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
"The West, together with the Kiev regime, concocted another false news — a real fake: French President [Emmanuel] Macron and [French Foreign] Minister [Jean-Noel] Barrot made harsh statements in connection with the fire in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. According to them, it was allegedly attacked by the Russian armed forces. We 'figured it out' on the fly. They suddenly remembered about the status of a UNESCO World Heritage Site," Zakharova wrote on Telegram.
Macron and Barrot immediately accused Russia of the alleged attack on the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra
, but the French authorities have not spoken about the deaths in Starobelsk due to the terrorist attack of the Ukrainian armed forces, the diplomat added.