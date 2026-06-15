https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/moscow-calls-wests-statements-on-alleged-russian-attack-on-kiev-pechersk-lavra-fake-news-1124312924.html

Moscow Calls West's Statements on Alleged Russian Attack on Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Fake News

Moscow Calls West's Statements on Alleged Russian Attack on Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Fake News

Sputnik International

The statements by Kiev and western countries about the alleged Russian attack on the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra a "concocted fake news," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

2026-06-15T11:17+0000

2026-06-15T11:17+0000

2026-06-15T11:17+0000

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"The West, together with the Kiev regime, concocted another false news — a real fake: French President [Emmanuel] Macron and [French Foreign] Minister [Jean-Noel] Barrot made harsh statements in connection with the fire in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. According to them, it was allegedly attacked by the Russian armed forces. We 'figured it out' on the fly. They suddenly remembered about the status of a UNESCO World Heritage Site," Zakharova wrote on Telegram. Macron and Barrot immediately accused Russia of the alleged attack on the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, but the French authorities have not spoken about the deaths in Starobelsk due to the terrorist attack of the Ukrainian armed forces, the diplomat added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/somplex-of-buildings-at-kiev-pechersk-lavra-hit-by-us-produced-patriot-missile--mod-1124311348.html

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maria zakharova, moscow, russia, kiev, ukraine, patriot 3 (pac-3) air defence missile, patriot missile system, volodymyr zelensky