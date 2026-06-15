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Сomplex of Buildings at Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Hit By US-Produced Patriot Missile – MoD
Сomplex of Buildings at Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Hit By US-Produced Patriot Missile – MoD
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The Kiev-Pechersk Lavra complex was hit by a missile from Patriot anti-aircraft missile system of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
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2026-06-15T07:35+0000
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"According to confirmed data, the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra complex was hit by a missile from a US Patriot anti-aircraft missile system. One of the reasons for the system's malfunction could have been that Western countries supplied the Kiev regime with expired missiles," the statement reads.The missile may have expired, the Russian Defense Ministry added.The Russian armed forces neither plan to strike nor actually strike civilian infrastructure facilities, the ministry emphasized.Russian Defense Ministry Publishes List of Targets From Massive Retaliatory Strike Carried Out Last Night
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Сomplex of Buildings at Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Hit By US-Produced Patriot Missile – MoD

07:29 GMT 15.06.2026 (Updated: 07:35 GMT 15.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Sean MurphyA Patriot missile mobile launcher.
A Patriot missile mobile launcher. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2026
© AP Photo / Sean Murphy
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The Kiev-Pechersk Lavra complex was hit by a missile from Patriot anti-aircraft missile system of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"According to confirmed data, the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra complex was hit by a missile from a US Patriot anti-aircraft missile system. One of the reasons for the system's malfunction could have been that Western countries supplied the Kiev regime with expired missiles," the statement reads.
The missile may have expired, the Russian Defense Ministry added.
The Russian armed forces neither plan to strike nor actually strike civilian infrastructure facilities, the ministry emphasized.

Russian Defense Ministry Publishes List of Targets From Massive Retaliatory Strike Carried Out Last Night

Kiev Radar Plant JSC — development and production of components for long-range UAVs, as well as the manufacturing and repair of military-grade radar systems
Unmanned Technologies LLC — large-unit assembly of UAVs
Mayak Plant JSC — warheads for UAVs and boosters for Flamingo missiles
The Oleksandr Dovzhenko Film Studio — preparation and calibration/setup of UAVs
Burevestnik Kiev State Plant — short- and long-range UAVs, as well as radar equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukr Armor Tech LLC — warheads for UAVs and various types of missiles
Kiev Aggregate Plant and Aircraft Repair Plant No. 410 for Civil Aviation — manufacturing and repair of aircraft turbojet engines, as well as UAV components
Nova Pochta Kiev Innovation Terminal — delivery and storage of dual-use products
Dnepro Electromechanical Equipment Plant PJSC, industrial enterprises in the city of Kharkov— Greenhouse Solution LLC and DT-1 Group LLC — assembly of warheads for UAVs and various types of missiles
Military airfields: Vasylkov, Uman, Cherkasy, and Krasnaya Slobodka
Russian servicemen fire a TOS-2 Tosochka multiple rocket launcher - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian High-Precision Weapons Score Direct Hits on Ukraine's Hardware and Key Defense Facilities
24 April, 10:07 GMT
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