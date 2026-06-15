https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/somplex-of-buildings-at-kiev-pechersk-lavra-hit-by-us-produced-patriot-missile--mod-1124311348.html

Сomplex of Buildings at Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Hit By US-Produced Patriot Missile – MoD

Сomplex of Buildings at Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Hit By US-Produced Patriot Missile – MoD

Sputnik International

The Kiev-Pechersk Lavra complex was hit by a missile from Patriot anti-aircraft missile system of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

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"According to confirmed data, the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra complex was hit by a missile from a US Patriot anti-aircraft missile system. One of the reasons for the system's malfunction could have been that Western countries supplied the Kiev regime with expired missiles," the statement reads.The missile may have expired, the Russian Defense Ministry added.The Russian armed forces neither plan to strike nor actually strike civilian infrastructure facilities, the ministry emphasized.Russian Defense Ministry Publishes List of Targets From Massive Retaliatory Strike Carried Out Last Night

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