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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/russia-launches-massive-strike-in-response-to-terrorist-acts-committed-by-ukraine-1124311074.html
Russia Launches Massive Strike in Response to Terrorist Acts Committed by Ukraine
Russia Launches Massive Strike in Response to Terrorist Acts Committed by Ukraine
Sputnik International
The targets included defense industry facilities in Kiev, Kharkov, and Dnepropetrovsk, as well as military airfields and territorial recruitment centers.
2026-06-15T05:57+0000
2026-06-15T05:57+0000
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The targets included defense industry facilities in Kiev, Kharkov, and Dnepropetrovsk, as well as military airfields and territorial recruitment centers.The objectives of the strike have been achieved. All designated targets were hit, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/ukraine-braces-for-kramatorsk-retreat-as-russian-forces-advance-1124310169.html
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Russia Launches Massive Strike in Response to Terrorist Acts Committed by Ukraine

05:57 GMT 15.06.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the 85th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade, 2nd Army Corps, fire a 9K55 Grad 1 multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) area of the frontline
Russian servicemen of the 85th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade, 2nd Army Corps, fire a 9K55 Grad 1 multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) area of the frontline - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2026
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The Russian forces have carried out a massive strike in response to the terrorist acts committed by the Kiev regime, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.
The targets included defense industry facilities in Kiev, Kharkov, and Dnepropetrovsk, as well as military airfields and territorial recruitment centers.

The objectives of the strike have been achieved. All designated targets were hit, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Russian servicemen of the 40th Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade of the Sever Battlegroup fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Braces for Kramatorsk Retreat as Russian Forces Advance
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