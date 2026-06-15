https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/russia-launches-massive-strike-in-response-to-terrorist-acts-committed-by-ukraine-1124311074.html

Russia Launches Massive Strike in Response to Terrorist Acts Committed by Ukraine

Russia Launches Massive Strike in Response to Terrorist Acts Committed by Ukraine

Sputnik International

The targets included defense industry facilities in Kiev, Kharkov, and Dnepropetrovsk, as well as military airfields and territorial recruitment centers.

2026-06-15T05:57+0000

2026-06-15T05:57+0000

2026-06-15T05:57+0000

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The targets included defense industry facilities in Kiev, Kharkov, and Dnepropetrovsk, as well as military airfields and territorial recruitment centers.The objectives of the strike have been achieved. All designated targets were hit, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/ukraine-braces-for-kramatorsk-retreat-as-russian-forces-advance-1124310169.html

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