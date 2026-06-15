https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/russia-launches-massive-strike-in-response-to-terrorist-acts-committed-by-ukraine-1124311074.html
Russia Launches Massive Strike in Response to Terrorist Acts Committed by Ukraine
Russia Launches Massive Strike in Response to Terrorist Acts Committed by Ukraine
Sputnik International
The targets included defense industry facilities in Kiev, Kharkov, and Dnepropetrovsk, as well as military airfields and territorial recruitment centers.
2026-06-15T05:57+0000
2026-06-15T05:57+0000
2026-06-15T05:57+0000
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The targets included defense industry facilities in Kiev, Kharkov, and Dnepropetrovsk, as well as military airfields and territorial recruitment centers.The objectives of the strike have been achieved. All designated targets were hit, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
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Russia Launches Massive Strike in Response to Terrorist Acts Committed by Ukraine
The Russian forces have carried out a massive strike in response to the terrorist acts committed by the Kiev regime, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.
The targets included defense industry facilities in Kiev, Kharkov, and Dnepropetrovsk, as well as military airfields and territorial recruitment centers.
The objectives of the strike have been achieved. All designated targets were hit, the Russian Defense Ministry said.