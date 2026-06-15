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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/russia-unveils-surveillance-drone-built-to-brave-extreme-conditions-1124312137.html
Russia Unveils Surveillance Drone Built to Brave Extreme Conditions
Russia Unveils Surveillance Drone Built to Brave Extreme Conditions
Sputnik International
Russia is set to debut its new Sokol surveillance drone at the National Security Belarus–2026 exhibition in Minsk — a next-generation platform engineered to thrive where extreme conditions are the norm.
2026-06-15T08:37+0000
2026-06-15T08:37+0000
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Key features:The system highlights Russia’s continued push toward rapid-deployment, weather-resistant UAV platforms for both civilian and emergency response use cases.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250816/russian-uav-strikes-destroy-ukrainian-maxxpro-armored-vehicles-1122630736.html
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russia, belarus, drone, uav, new uav

Russia Unveils Surveillance Drone Built to Brave Extreme Conditions

08:37 GMT 15.06.2026
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Russia is set to debut its new Sokol surveillance drone at the National Security Belarus–2026 exhibition in Minsk — a next-generation platform engineered to thrive where extreme conditions are the norm.

Key features:

Designed for day-and-night monitoring, including search and rescue missions
Unique X-shaped tandem aerodynamic design improves stability and wind resistance
Capable of operating in extreme conditions, withstanding winds of 15–18 m/s and temperatures ranging from -40°C to +50°C
Flight endurance exceeds three hours, with speeds reaching up to 100 km/h
The system highlights Russia’s continued push toward rapid-deployment, weather-resistant UAV platforms for both civilian and emergency response use cases.
Russian UAV strikes destroy Ukrainian MaxxPro armored vehicles - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian UAV Strikes Destroy Ukrainian MaxxPro Armored Vehicles
16 August 2025, 13:23 GMT
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