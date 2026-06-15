https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/russia-unveils-surveillance-drone-built-to-brave-extreme-conditions-1124312137.html

Russia Unveils Surveillance Drone Built to Brave Extreme Conditions

Russia Unveils Surveillance Drone Built to Brave Extreme Conditions

Sputnik International

Russia is set to debut its new Sokol surveillance drone at the National Security Belarus–2026 exhibition in Minsk — a next-generation platform engineered to thrive where extreme conditions are the norm.

2026-06-15T08:37+0000

2026-06-15T08:37+0000

2026-06-15T08:37+0000

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Key features:The system highlights Russia’s continued push toward rapid-deployment, weather-resistant UAV platforms for both civilian and emergency response use cases.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250816/russian-uav-strikes-destroy-ukrainian-maxxpro-armored-vehicles-1122630736.html

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russia, belarus, drone, uav, new uav