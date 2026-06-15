https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/russia-unveils-surveillance-drone-built-to-brave-extreme-conditions-1124312137.html
Russia Unveils Surveillance Drone Built to Brave Extreme Conditions
Russia Unveils Surveillance Drone Built to Brave Extreme Conditions
Sputnik International
Russia is set to debut its new Sokol surveillance drone at the National Security Belarus–2026 exhibition in Minsk — a next-generation platform engineered to thrive where extreme conditions are the norm.
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Key features:The system highlights Russia’s continued push toward rapid-deployment, weather-resistant UAV platforms for both civilian and emergency response use cases.
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Russia Unveils Surveillance Drone Built to Brave Extreme Conditions
Russia is set to debut its new Sokol surveillance drone at the National Security Belarus–2026 exhibition in Minsk — a next-generation platform engineered to thrive where extreme conditions are the norm.
Designed for day-and-night monitoring, including search and rescue missions
Unique X-shaped tandem aerodynamic design improves stability and wind resistance
Capable of operating in extreme conditions, withstanding winds of 15–18 m/s and temperatures ranging from -40°C to +50°C
Flight endurance exceeds three hours, with speeds reaching up to 100 km/h
The system highlights Russia’s continued push toward rapid-deployment, weather-resistant UAV platforms for both civilian and emergency response use cases.
16 August 2025, 13:23 GMT