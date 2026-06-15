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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/russian-forces-liberate-artyoma-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---mod-1124312796.html
Russian Forces Liberate Artyoma Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Artyoma Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Artyoma in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-06-15T11:06+0000
2026-06-15T11:06+0000
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"As a result of decisive actions, units of the Yug [South] group of forces liberated the settlement of Artyoma in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine lost over 330 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 235 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 290 by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 220 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 140 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.A total of two ground-launched Flamingo cruise missiles and some 453 drones have been shot down by Russian air defense systems, the ministry added.
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Russian Forces Liberate Artyoma Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD

11:06 GMT 15.06.2026
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The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Artyoma in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"As a result of decisive actions, units of the Yug [South] group of forces liberated the settlement of Artyoma in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 330 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 330 military personnel, three armored fighting vehicles, seven vehicles and three field artillery guns," the ministry said.
This is in addition to over 235 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 290 by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 220 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 140 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.
A total of two ground-launched Flamingo cruise missiles and some 453 drones have been shot down by Russian air defense systems, the ministry added.
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher at Ukrainian positions amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Troops Liberate Village of Roskoshnoye in Donetsk People's Republic
11 June, 09:34 GMT
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