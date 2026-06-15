https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/russian-forces-liberate-artyoma-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---mod-1124312796.html
Russian Forces Liberate Artyoma Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Artyoma Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Artyoma in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-06-15T11:06+0000
2026-06-15T11:06+0000
2026-06-15T11:06+0000
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"As a result of decisive actions, units of the Yug [South] group of forces liberated the settlement of Artyoma in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine lost over 330 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 235 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 290 by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 220 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 140 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.A total of two ground-launched Flamingo cruise missiles and some 453 drones have been shot down by Russian air defense systems, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/russian-troops-liberate-village-of-roskoshnoe-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124296835.html
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Russian Forces Liberate Artyoma Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Artyoma in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"As a result of decisive actions, units of the Yug [South] group of forces liberated the settlement of Artyoma in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 330 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok
over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 330 military personnel, three armored fighting vehicles, seven vehicles and three field artillery guns," the ministry said.
This is in addition to over 235 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 290 by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 220 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 140 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.
A total of two ground-launched Flamingo cruise missiles and some 453 drones have been shot down by Russian air defense systems, the ministry added.