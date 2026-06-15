International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/us-iran-peace-deal-could-collapse-due-to-israel---analyst-1124313436.html
US-Iran Peace Deal Could Collapse Due to Israel - Analyst
US-Iran Peace Deal Could Collapse Due to Israel - Analyst
Sputnik International
“It’s up to the Americans to control Israel otherwise the whole deal would blow up," analyst Elijah J. Magnier tells Sputnik understanding.
2026-06-15T14:35+0000
2026-06-15T14:40+0000
analysis
us
iran
donald trump
benjamin netanyahu
agreement
deal
troops
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/10/1123830195_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b83e24e43fe0e078e8706151d859ae9c.jpg
Looking after Israel will be “a difficult task” for Trump now that Iran accepted US and mediators’ concessions that the Islamic Republic will bomb Israel immediately in case of any violation of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding, Magnier pointed out.He warned that if Israel violates it, “that will be a sabotage directed toward Trump, and it's up to the Americans to deal with” the situation.Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu earlier made it clear that IDF troops will not withdraw from Lebanon as part of the US-Iran peace deal.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/trump-announces-peace-deal-with-iran--1124310425.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/10/1123830195_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9baa569e6eaa78b09e63111b8272ea60.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, iran, donald trump, benjamin netanyahu, agreement, deal, troops
us, iran, donald trump, benjamin netanyahu, agreement, deal, troops

US-Iran Peace Deal Could Collapse Due to Israel - Analyst

14:35 GMT 15.06.2026 (Updated: 14:40 GMT 15.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
Subscribe
It’s up to the Americans to control Israel otherwise the whole deal would blow up, veteran war correspondent and political analyst Elijah J. Magnier told Sputnik.
Looking after Israel will be “a difficult task” for Trump now that Iran accepted US and mediators’ concessions that the Islamic Republic will bomb Israel immediately in case of any violation of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding, Magnier pointed out.
He warned that if Israel violates it, “that will be a sabotage directed toward Trump, and it's up to the Americans to deal with” the situation.
President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in of Kevin Warsh as Chairman of the Federal Reserve in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Announces Peace Deal with Iran
Yesterday, 22:05 GMT
This memorandum is “the beginning of US-Iran negotiations rather than a peace deal, even if it imposes the end of the war on all fronts.”
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu earlier made it clear that IDF troops will not withdraw from Lebanon as part of the US-Iran peace deal.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала