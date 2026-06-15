https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/us-iran-peace-deal-could-collapse-due-to-israel---analyst-1124313436.html

US-Iran Peace Deal Could Collapse Due to Israel - Analyst

US-Iran Peace Deal Could Collapse Due to Israel - Analyst

Sputnik International

“It’s up to the Americans to control Israel otherwise the whole deal would blow up," analyst Elijah J. Magnier tells Sputnik understanding.

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Looking after Israel will be “a difficult task” for Trump now that Iran accepted US and mediators’ concessions that the Islamic Republic will bomb Israel immediately in case of any violation of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding, Magnier pointed out.He warned that if Israel violates it, “that will be a sabotage directed toward Trump, and it's up to the Americans to deal with” the situation.Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu earlier made it clear that IDF troops will not withdraw from Lebanon as part of the US-Iran peace deal.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/trump-announces-peace-deal-with-iran--1124310425.html

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