https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/us-iran-peace-deal-could-collapse-due-to-israel---analyst-1124313436.html
US-Iran Peace Deal Could Collapse Due to Israel - Analyst
US-Iran Peace Deal Could Collapse Due to Israel - Analyst
Sputnik International
“It’s up to the Americans to control Israel otherwise the whole deal would blow up," analyst Elijah J. Magnier tells Sputnik understanding.
2026-06-15T14:35+0000
2026-06-15T14:35+0000
2026-06-15T14:40+0000
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Looking after Israel will be “a difficult task” for Trump now that Iran accepted US and mediators’ concessions that the Islamic Republic will bomb Israel immediately in case of any violation of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding, Magnier pointed out.He warned that if Israel violates it, “that will be a sabotage directed toward Trump, and it's up to the Americans to deal with” the situation.Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu earlier made it clear that IDF troops will not withdraw from Lebanon as part of the US-Iran peace deal.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/trump-announces-peace-deal-with-iran--1124310425.html
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us, iran, donald trump, benjamin netanyahu, agreement, deal, troops
US-Iran Peace Deal Could Collapse Due to Israel - Analyst
14:35 GMT 15.06.2026 (Updated: 14:40 GMT 15.06.2026)
It’s up to the Americans to control Israel otherwise the whole deal would blow up, veteran war correspondent and political analyst Elijah J. Magnier told Sputnik.
Looking after Israel will be “a difficult task” for Trump now that Iran accepted US and mediators’ concessions that the Islamic Republic will bomb Israel immediately in case of any violation of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding, Magnier pointed out.
He warned that if Israel violates it, “that will be a sabotage directed toward Trump, and it's up to the Americans to deal with” the situation.
This memorandum is “the beginning of US-Iran negotiations rather than a peace deal, even if it imposes the end of the war on all fronts.”
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu earlier made it clear that IDF troops will not withdraw from Lebanon as part of the US-Iran peace deal.