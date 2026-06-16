https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/canada-ukraine-defense-ties-fit-policy-of-escalating-conflict-from-overseas---ambassador-1124321070.html
Canada-Ukraine Defense Ties Fit Policy of Escalating Conflict From Overseas - Ambassador
Canada-Ukraine Defense Ties Fit Policy of Escalating Conflict From Overseas - Ambassador
Sputnik International
Discussions between Canada and Ukraine to enhance their defense industrial partnership fit into the Canadian government's long-term policy of escalating the conflict from the overseas, Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told RIA Novosti on Tuesday.
2026-06-16T18:03+0000
2026-06-16T18:03+0000
2026-06-17T07:41+0000
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"These discussions do not surprise us. They fit into Ottawa's broader course of escalating the conflict from the distance," Stepanov said, commenting on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Volodymyr Zelensky agreeing during their meeting in Evian, France to deepen their cooperation in defense. By continuing to provide Ukraine with financial and military support, or mulling enhanced industrial cooperation, the Carney government further ties Canada to sinking Ukraine, the ambassador added. On May 29, the Canadian Department of National Defense announced the inking of an agreement between Ottawa and Kiev to manufacture uncrewed aerial systems in Canada for the Ukrainian armed forces. Russia has repeatedly said that Western arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the resolution of the military conflict and make NATO countries a party to the crisis. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. On April 15, the Russian Ministry of Defense published the locations of Ukrainian and foreign enterprises in Europe producing drones and components for Ukraine. The ministry warned that attacks on Russian soil with the use of such drones would lead to unpredictable consequences. European countries hosting the production of drones for Ukraine are increasingly drawing themselves into a war with Russia, it said.
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Canada-Ukraine Defense Ties Fit Policy of Escalating Conflict From Overseas - Ambassador
18:03 GMT 16.06.2026 (Updated: 07:41 GMT 17.06.2026)
Discussions between Canada and Ukraine to enhance their defense industrial partnership fit into the Canadian government's long-term policy of escalating the conflict from the overseas, Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told RIA Novosti on Tuesday.
"These discussions do not surprise us. They fit into Ottawa's broader course of escalating the conflict from the distance," Stepanov said, commenting on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Volodymyr Zelensky agreeing during their meeting in Evian, France to deepen their cooperation in defense.
By continuing to provide Ukraine with financial and military support, or mulling enhanced industrial cooperation, the Carney government further ties Canada to sinking Ukraine, the ambassador added.
"Whether it serves the interests of the people of Canada is another question," Stepanov stressed.
On May 29, the Canadian Department of National Defense announced the inking of an agreement between Ottawa and Kiev to manufacture uncrewed aerial systems in Canada for the Ukrainian armed forces.
Russia has repeatedly said that Western arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the resolution of the military conflict and make NATO countries a party to the crisis. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia.
On April 15, the Russian Ministry of Defense published the locations of Ukrainian and foreign enterprises in Europe producing drones and components for Ukraine. The ministry warned that attacks on Russian soil with the use of such drones would lead to unpredictable consequences. European countries hosting the production of drones for Ukraine are increasingly drawing themselves into a war with Russia, it said.