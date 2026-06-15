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Talks With UK, French, German Ambassadors Bring Nothing New in Ukraine Settlement - Lavrov
Talks With UK, French, German Ambassadors Bring Nothing New in Ukraine Settlement - Lavrov
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The meeting with French Ambassador to Russia Nicolas de Riviere, UK Ambassador to Russia Nigel Casey and German Ambassador in Moscow Alexander Graf Lambsdorff at the Russian Foreign Ministry brought nothing new in the Ukrainian conflict settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
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"They did not bring anything new. But they are obsessively trying to offer their services, clearly not wanting to stay away from the process," Lavrov told reporters after a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Europeans mistakenly believe that Moscow can be given some kind of ultimatums, the minister added.
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Talks With UK, French, German Ambassadors Bring Nothing New in Ukraine Settlement - Lavrov

10:20 GMT 15.06.2026
© Sputnik / Pelagiya Tikhonova / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
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MINSK (Sputnik) - The meeting with French Ambassador to Russia Nicolas de Riviere, UK Ambassador to Russia Nigel Casey and German Ambassador in Moscow Alexander Graf Lambsdorff at the Russian Foreign Ministry brought nothing new in the Ukrainian conflict settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"They did not bring anything new. But they are obsessively trying to offer their services, clearly not wanting to stay away from the process," Lavrov told reporters after a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
Europeans mistakenly believe that Moscow can be given some kind of ultimatums, the minister added.

"In the current situation, the Europeans are making erroneous conclusions that Russia is currently losing and Ukraine is winning, so they can issue ultimatums in the hope that Russia will accept these ultimatums. President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin has already spoken on this issue during his recent speeches at various events. These assessments are completely useless and illusory," Lavrov explained.

Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at the Bellevue Palace for talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2026
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