https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/talks-with-uk-french-german-ambassadors-bring-nothing-new-in-ukraine-settlement---lavrov-1124312505.html

Talks With UK, French, German Ambassadors Bring Nothing New in Ukraine Settlement - Lavrov

Talks With UK, French, German Ambassadors Bring Nothing New in Ukraine Settlement - Lavrov

Sputnik International

The meeting with French Ambassador to Russia Nicolas de Riviere, UK Ambassador to Russia Nigel Casey and German Ambassador in Moscow Alexander Graf Lambsdorff at the Russian Foreign Ministry brought nothing new in the Ukrainian conflict settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

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"They did not bring anything new. But they are obsessively trying to offer their services, clearly not wanting to stay away from the process," Lavrov told reporters after a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Europeans mistakenly believe that Moscow can be given some kind of ultimatums, the minister added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/zelensky-hindering-peace-deal-on-ukraine---us-congresswoman-1124204182.html

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