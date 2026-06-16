https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/chinas-homegrown-mri-magnets-make-world-class-scans-affordable-through-self-reliance-1124317217.html

China's Homegrown MRI Magnets Make World-Class Scans Affordable Through Self-Reliance

China's Homegrown MRI Magnets Make World-Class Scans Affordable Through Self-Reliance

Sputnik International

In recent years, the rise of "China Travel" has turned medical tourism into an unexpected window through which foreign visitors can get a glimpse of China's... 16.06.2026, Sputnik International

2026-06-16T14:37+0000

2026-06-16T14:37+0000

2026-06-16T14:37+0000

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Many foreign tourists are surprised when they find that, in China, they can get access to high-quality magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans in hospitals and medical institutes with remarkable ease and reasonable prices."I got an MRI scan the day after I arrived in China. In the UK, I have to wait at least a month." "If you are an American, flying to China on the most expensive flight, staying in a five-star hotel and then getting an MRI scan would still cost less than having one done with insurance back in the US." As soon as you open social media platforms like Xiaohongshu (RedNote) and YouTube, as well as other platforms, similar comments by foreign influencers on China's convenient and cost-effective medical care are everywhere.However, what these foreign visitors don't know is that, about a decade ago, China's MRI ownership per million people was still less than one-tenth the rate in countries such as the US and Japan. One of the biggest bottlenecks lay in the MRI machine's most critical component: the superconducting magnet.According to Wang, at the time, an imported 1.5-tesla (T) MRI scanner could cost well over 10 million yuan ($1.47 million), while annual maintenance fees alone often reached more than one million yuan.Determined to break that bottleneck, Wang and his team embarked on a years-long effort to develop high-field imaging magnets with fully independent intellectual property rights.Breaking MonopolyThe magnetic field strength, homogeneity and stability are the three key benchmarks that define the performance of an MRI system. Breakthroughs in superconducting technology during the 1960s opened the door to the development of a new generation of medical imaging magnets. By the 1980s, three global medical giants - GE Health Care, Siemens Healthineers and Philips Healthcare - had taken the lead in mass-producing superconducting magnets, establishing a near-monopoly over the global market for decades, according to Wang.For Chinese researchers, to develop domestic MRI superconducting magnets under such circumstances meant that they had to not only overcome shortages in funding, experience and industrial infrastructure, but also push through barriers created by international giants' long-standing market dominance."In the beginning, we weren't 100 percent sure that we could succeed," Wang recalled. But at the time, domestic companies working on permanent-magnet MRI systems were struggling under pressure from foreign competitors, compounded by soaring prices for rare-earth materials. Only by mastering superconducting magnet technology itself could China avoid being permanently constrained by others. With that conviction, Wang decided to lead his team to take on the challenge.In 2009, after carefully studying global MRI market trends and technological directions, the team made a bold decision: instead of following the conventional technical roadmap used by foreign corporations, they would pursue an innovative open superconducting magnet design that combined superconducting coils with an iron yoke structure.Open MRI magnets developed under this design can achieve a field strength of 0.7 T, delivering imaging quality comparable to conventional 1.5 T systems. In addition, open MRI systems offer more scanning space and greater operational flexibility, allowing imaging examinations and interventional procedures to be carried out simultaneously. They also consume significantly less liquid helium, giving them a major cost advantage in manufacturing and operation, according to Wang.But the design posed extraordinary technological difficulties. Overcoming huge electromagnetic forces within the open split-structure had long been regarded as one of the industry's toughest engineering problems on a global scale.Following five generations of prototypes, and overcoming a series of technical hurdles involving electromagnetic forces balancing, cryogenic temperature control and electromagnetic stability, the team pioneered a superconducting-ferromagnetic self-balancing electromagnetic force scheme and successfully developed China's first 0.7 T open superconducting MRI system in 2015, which is also the first of its kind in the world.Today, Wang's team has already established a full product lineup covering 0.7 T, 1.5 T and 3.0 T MRI superconducting magnets, while building an integrated industrial chain spanning fundamental research, patent acquisition, manufacturing processes and commercial deployment.According to Wang Hui, a member of Wang Qiuliang's team and associate researcher at the CAS Institute of Electrical Engineering, the MRI superconducting magnets they developed gradually replaced foreign brands such as Mitsubishi in the Chinese market between 2015 and 2017, thanks to their strong cost-performance ratio. Starting in 2018, China's 1.5 T superconducting magnet products entered overseas markets and have since been exported to more than 10 countries, including India, Russia and Nigeria.The rise of domestic technology also forced international giants such as GE and Siemens to lower the prices of their MRI equipment in China, Wang Hui said.While narrowing the gap with global competitors and breaking long-standing monopolies, Wang Qiuliang's team also achieved another milestone: mastering the core technology of 9.4 T ultra-high-field whole-body MRI superconducting magnets.Wang Hui told the Global Times that MRI systems equipped with such magnets can generate faster scans and far higher image resolution, opening new possibilities in frontier fields such as neuroscience. The technology could also assist in the early diagnosis of neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease, giving it enormous medical potential, he said.The challenge, however, was immense. Researchers had to generate an extremely strong, highly uniform and exceptionally stable magnetic field within a warm bore with a diameter of 800 millimeters, something for which there was little mature international experience to draw upon, according to Wang Hui.For nearly a decade, working day and night, the team pressed on through relentless experimentation. By the end of 2019, they successfully developed China's first 9.4 T ultra-high-field whole-body imaging superconducting magnet, making China the first country in Asia to master the technology.China's LHe-free Magnet Technology Takes Global LeadHaving broken through technological bottlenecks in MRI superconducting magnets, Wang Qiuliang continued to lead his research team to pioneer core integrated technologies for liquid-helium (LHe)-free MRI superconducting magnets, aiming to fully eliminate the industry's heavy reliance on liquid helium.According to Wang Hui, conventional MRI superconducting magnets must be immersed in LHe, which has an ultra-low boiling point of -269 C under normal pressure, to maintain stable operation, resulting in substantial drawbacks stemming from extreme dependence on helium resources. However, helium stands as a scarce and strategically vital resource. Volatile international situations have driven sharp hikes in helium prices and growing supply instability, creating major constraints on the advancement of China's scientific research, medical care and other key sectors. Against this backdrop, the research and development of LHe-free superconducting magnets has emerged as an inevitable trend for industrial upgrading.Since 2015, the team has devoted itself to researching key technologies for LHe-free MRI superconducting magnets. After several rounds of intensive research and technical upgrading, their research has found practical application, supporting a full lineup of helium-free magnetic resonance imaging systems, including 0.7 T, 1.5 T and 3 T.The information from the CAS Institute of Electrical Engineering shows that China's self-developed 1.5 T helium-free MRI superconducting magnets have entered large-scale application. The annual maintenance cost of each device stands at roughly 20,000 yuan, boasting remarkable cost advantages over traditional counterparts. Meanwhile, the prototype of the 3 T helium-free magnet has been successfully developed and is poised for industrialization. China has become the second country to master this breakthrough technology, securing a pioneering advantage in this critical field.More Chinese SolutionsChina's magnetic resonance imaging technology and products have achieved a remarkable turnaround, moving past technological suppression to attain global leadership and even export independent technologies. Such progress enables more people to access affordable, high-precision medical diagnosis and treatment services. As research and application of superconducting materials have been incorporated into China's 15th Five-Year Plan, Wang Qiuliang predicted that in the future more "Chinese solutions" will bring the benefits of technology to people all over the world.China will advance steadily along a three-tier development roadmap for superconducting magnet research: improving the quality and efficiency of low-temperature superconductors, advancing widespread application of high-temperature superconductors, and conducting exploratory research on room-temperature superconductors, he said. "We will keep enhancing the cost-performance ratio of low-temperature superconducting materials, strive to achieve practical high-temperature superconducting technology at liquid nitrogen temperature, and reduce industrial reliance on pricey liquid helium. Long-term efforts will also focus on disruptive room-temperature superconducting research, accomplishing the transition from liquid helium dependence and widespread adoption of liquid nitrogen to room-temperature superconducting application. This will fundamentally resolve industrial challenges caused by domestic helium shortage and restricted overseas supply."Wang Qiuliang also predicted that, over the next five to 10 years, medical helium-free superconducting MRI devices will undergo iterative upgrades from 1.5 T to high-field models, including 3 T, 5 T and 7 T. Featuring low maintenance costs, easy installation and steady, reliable performance, these devices will gradually expand from top-tier tertiary hospitals to grassroots medical institutions. They will also serve special scenarios such as mobile health screening, field military hospitals and shipboard medical treatment, facilitating equitable access to medical resources.Beyond healthcare, superconducting magnets will also see extensive large-scale applications across various industries. Wang Qiuliang provided examples: In new energy and transportation, technologies covering superconducting power transmission, maglev transit and superconducting motors will be put into engineering use, bolstering the national dual-carbon goals.The 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-30) will serve as a critical window for technological maturity and expanded application of superconducting magnets. As a core platform integrating new materials, high-end equipment, life sciences and health and energy security, superconducting magnets will act as a powerful driving force for new productive forces and consolidate China's leading position in the global superconducting industry, Wang Qiuliang added.This article originally appeared on the Global Times website.

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