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China Masters Mass Production of Quantum Microchip Material
China Masters Mass Production of Quantum Microchip Material
Sputnik International
Ultra-pure silicon-28 is a key material for quantum microchips, essential for next-generation computing.
2026-06-16T14:19+0000
2026-06-16T14:19+0000
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The advance is a milestone in the Chinese drive for critical technology and reduce reliance on imports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251210/china-adds-ai-chips-to-official-procurement-list-for-state-owned-firms---reports-1123269417.html
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China Masters Mass Production of Quantum Microchip Material

14:19 GMT 16.06.2026
CC BY 2.0 / Riley Porter / DSC_6303.JPGMicrochip
Microchip - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2026
CC BY 2.0 / Riley Porter / DSC_6303.JPG
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Ultra-pure silicon-28 is a key material for quantum microchips, essential for next-generation computing.
Chinese researchers have produced silicon-28 with more than 99.99% isotopic purity for the first time
It significantly reduces environmental quantum noise interference in quantum computing
The breakthrough also supports advanced chip-making, high-end navigation and precision measurement technologies
Researchers have now developed 26 stable isotopes of different 12 elements for applications ranging from nuclear medicine to aircraft and deep-space exploration
The advance is a milestone in the Chinese drive for critical technology and reduce reliance on imports.
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