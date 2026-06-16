China Masters Mass Production of Quantum Microchip Material
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Ultra-pure silicon-28 is a key material for quantum microchips, essential for next-generation computing.
Chinese researchers have produced silicon-28 with more than 99.99% isotopic purity for the first time
It significantly reduces environmental quantum noise interference in quantum computing
The breakthrough also supports advanced chip-making, high-end navigation and precision measurement technologies
Researchers have now developed 26 stable isotopes of different 12 elements for applications ranging from nuclear medicine to aircraft and deep-space exploration
The advance is a milestone in the Chinese drive for critical technology and reduce reliance on imports.
10 December 2025, 09:46 GMT