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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/enemy-drone-attack-on-moscow-continues-for-over-24-hours--mayor-1124315349.html
Number of Moscow-Bound Drones Destroyed Overnight Reaches 60 - Mayor
Number of Moscow-Bound Drones Destroyed Overnight Reaches 60 - Mayor
Sputnik International
he attack of enemy drones on the Russian capital has continued over the past 24 hours, one of the drones damaged a Moscow Refinery facility, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday, adding that there were no casualties.
2026-06-16T05:56+0000
2026-06-16T07:03+0000
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"The attack of enemy drones on Moscow has been going on for the last 24 hours. One of the drones damaged the Moscow Refinery facility. There are no casualties. Emergency services are working at the scene," Sobyanin wrote on the Max platform.Twenty-five UAVs were destroyed near Moscow overnight, Sobyanin also said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/russian-air-defense-systems-shot-down-172-ukrainian-drones-overnight---defense-ministry-1124315219.html
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Number of Moscow-Bound Drones Destroyed Overnight Reaches 60 - Mayor

05:56 GMT 16.06.2026 (Updated: 07:03 GMT 16.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov / Go to the mediabankRussian anti-drone troops deployed during the repetition of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, April 29, 2025.
Russian anti-drone troops deployed during the repetition of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, April 29, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 60 drones en route to Moscow have been shot down by the Russian air defense overnight, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.
"The attack of enemy drones on Moscow has been going on for the last 24 hours. One of the drones damaged the Moscow Refinery facility. There are no casualties. Emergency services are working at the scene," Sobyanin wrote on the Max platform.
Twenty-five UAVs were destroyed near Moscow overnight, Sobyanin also said.
A 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system is seen at a position - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2026
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