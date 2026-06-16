https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/enemy-drone-attack-on-moscow-continues-for-over-24-hours--mayor-1124315349.html

Number of Moscow-Bound Drones Destroyed Overnight Reaches 60 - Mayor

Number of Moscow-Bound Drones Destroyed Overnight Reaches 60 - Mayor

Sputnik International

he attack of enemy drones on the Russian capital has continued over the past 24 hours, one of the drones damaged a Moscow Refinery facility, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday, adding that there were no casualties.

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"The attack of enemy drones on Moscow has been going on for the last 24 hours. One of the drones damaged the Moscow Refinery facility. There are no casualties. Emergency services are working at the scene," Sobyanin wrote on the Max platform.Twenty-five UAVs were destroyed near Moscow overnight, Sobyanin also said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/russian-air-defense-systems-shot-down-172-ukrainian-drones-overnight---defense-ministry-1124315219.html

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