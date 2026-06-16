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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/russia-appreciates-turkiyes-interest-in-helping-resolve-situation-around-ukraine---lavrov-1124316177.html
Russia Appreciates Turkiye's Interest in Helping Resolve Situation Around Ukraine - Lavrov
Russia Appreciates Turkiye's Interest in Helping Resolve Situation Around Ukraine - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia appreciates Turkey's interest in helping resolve situation around Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
2026-06-16T10:24+0000
2026-06-16T10:24+0000
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"We appreciate the sincere interest of our Turkish friends in helping to find a just, sustainable, long-term settlement of the situation around Ukraine," Lavrov said during a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Moscow. Trade and economic relations between Russia and Turkiye are developing, and an intergovernmental commission on trade is due to be held by the end of the year, the minister added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/turkiye-to-continue-mediation-on-ukraine-supports-us-initiatives--foreign-minister-1124062139.html
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turkiye, russia, sergey lavrov, ukraine, peace negotiations, negotiations, negotiating process, hakan fidan

Russia Appreciates Turkiye's Interest in Helping Resolve Situation Around Ukraine - Lavrov

10:24 GMT 16.06.2026
© Press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia appreciates Turkiye's interest in helping resolve situation around Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"We appreciate the sincere interest of our Turkish friends in helping to find a just, sustainable, long-term settlement of the situation around Ukraine," Lavrov said during a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Moscow.
Trade and economic relations between Russia and Turkiye are developing, and an intergovernmental commission on trade is due to be held by the end of the year, the minister added.
Turkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan answers questions from reporters during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkiye, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2026
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