https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/russia-appreciates-turkiyes-interest-in-helping-resolve-situation-around-ukraine---lavrov-1124316177.html
Russia Appreciates Turkiye's Interest in Helping Resolve Situation Around Ukraine - Lavrov
Russia Appreciates Turkiye's Interest in Helping Resolve Situation Around Ukraine - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia appreciates Turkey's interest in helping resolve situation around Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
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"We appreciate the sincere interest of our Turkish friends in helping to find a just, sustainable, long-term settlement of the situation around Ukraine," Lavrov said during a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Moscow. Trade and economic relations between Russia and Turkiye are developing, and an intergovernmental commission on trade is due to be held by the end of the year, the minister added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/turkiye-to-continue-mediation-on-ukraine-supports-us-initiatives--foreign-minister-1124062139.html
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Russia Appreciates Turkiye's Interest in Helping Resolve Situation Around Ukraine - Lavrov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia appreciates Turkiye's interest in helping resolve situation around Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"We appreciate the sincere interest of our Turkish friends in helping to find a just, sustainable, long-term settlement of the situation around Ukraine," Lavrov said during a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Moscow.
Trade and economic relations between Russia and Turkiye
are developing, and an intergovernmental commission on trade is due to be held by the end of the year, the minister added.